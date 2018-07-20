Money Marketing
Spending, pensions and retirement: MAS in numbers

The Money Advice Service will soon be superseded by a new public financial guidance body, rolling it into Pension Wise and The Pensions Advisory Service.

Money Marketing looks at some of the key stats for the organisation ahead of the transition.

