Money Marketing
View more on these topics

SPA rise from tomorrow will leave many short of thousands

By

Increases to the state pension age starting tomorrow will leave many soon-to-be pensioners short of thousands of pounds, AJ Bell warns.

For the first time since the current pension system was introduced in 1948, men’s state pension age will begin to from 6 December. Women’s state pension age began steadily increasing from 60 in 2010.

The government announced in 2011 it would begin increasing men and women’s state pension age from 65 to 66 between 6 December 2018 and 6 October 2020.

The reform was designed to cut billions from the UK’s welfare bill.

By 2039 the state pension will rise to 68.

Increase in State Pension age from 65 to 66, men and women. Source: Department for Work and Pensions

Changes will be introduced gradually but will lead to discrepancies. Someone born 65 years ago today, for example, will already be able to claim a state pension, whereas a another born 65 years ago tomorrow having to wait until March 2019 to claim the same benefit.

Pension provider and platform company AJ Bell says this will come at a cost for those who will have to wait longer to get their state pension.

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby (pictured) says: “A state pension age increase probably isn’t what most people asked for in their Christmas stocking, but that will be the reality for many people who are about to turn 65.

The short-term impact on people’s finances could be significant. At the lower end, a three-month rise in the state pension age could cost someone over £2,000 in retirement income. Those who have to wait a full year longer could miss out on over £8,000 in state pension.”

Recommended

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpg

Profile: OMGI’s Stephen Message on running £1bn at age of 25

Most people at the age of 25 have their worries in life but none of those usually concerns running a £1bn fund. Old Mutual Global Investors’ Stephen Message’s experience is different. Now in charge of the £140m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, Message says he has been fortunate on the path to his current […]
10

Pension scam enquiries up 462%

Visits to the FCA’s Scam Smart website have increased 462 per cent in less than two months following its joint scam awareness campaign with The Pensions Regulator. The Scam Smart site – which allows people to compare pension fund options and find information on potential scams – previously had an average 562 page views daily. […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Nigeria cover image - thumbnail

White paper — Nigeria International Insights

Jelf Employee Benefits closely examines healthcare provision and challenges within Nigeria. This will be of particular interest to HR decision makers with employees based in Nigeria, and assesses the environment, risks, facilities and safeguards that are relevant to organisations that are actively deploying expatriate staff in this location.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Trade body calls for KIDs to be scrapped for closed-ended funds

The Association of Investment Companies has called for the key information documents regulation to be delayed for closed-ended funds. The European Union said last month that it would delay introducing requirements for open-ended funds to comply with KIDs rules after criticism of rules from the industry. KIDs regulation is centered around disclosing information and it […]

Merge-Mergers-700.jpg

Pensions industry predicts master trust consolidation

The pensions industry is predicting the new authorisations regime for master trusts will cause a number of providers to either close or be acquired. While all of the providers  polled by the Pensions Management Institute welcomed authorisation as a “good thing”, 87 per cent said it would accelerate consolidation. Around 60 per cent said they […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ruth Gilbert 5th December 2018 at 5:07 pm

    And yet the least well off, who are generally in poorer health and need a state pension the most,are also experiencing shortening life expectancy, and will receive the pension for the shortest amount of time, unlike the increasingly long-lived better off who can expect to live about 10 years longer.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com