Sovereign interests: ESG matters in emerging market debt

The emerging market debt universe offers investors an expanding pool of opportunities that may be better assessed when integrating environmental, social and governance factors.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are becoming increasingly relevant for investors in emerging market debt. Since the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’, a number of high-profile events indicate that sovereign ESG weaknesses can heavily influence the premium investors demand over risk-free assets to own emerging market debt (EMD).

In 2014, Russia’s annexation of Crimea and support of separatists in Ukraine sparked US and European sanctions, leading to higher borrowing costs not only for Russia but also some of its companies not subject to sanctions. In the same year, what began as a bribery investigation into the state-owned Brazilian energy company Petrobras would eventually ensnare politicians at the highest level, including ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and plunged the country in recession.

More recently, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consolidated his power base. After the opposition party candidate was elected the mayor of Istanbul in March, he pressured Turkey’s electoral board into annulling the results and a new election has been called in June. And, for the first time in a decade, Turkey slipped into a recession this year.

It is therefore unsurprising that risk analysis of the universe has evolved, and the traditional focus on sovereign or economic risks as the main drivers of EM bond spreads is no longer enough.

