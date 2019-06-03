Solla teams up with Just for vulnerable client advice training

Professional body the Society of Later Life Advisers has teamed up with Just to launch a new interactive training module for advisers working with vulnerable consumers.

The pair claim that The Older and Vulnerable Consumer Care Training Tool is the first to focus specifically on issues around vulnerability in light of the FCA’s recent work on the subject.

The module will include information, but also exercises for advisers to complete, covering areas like what constitutes vulnerability, how to identify when someone may be vulnerable, and changing working practices to ensure firms can deliver extra care and support for clients when it is needed.

Advisers can gain the Certificate in Older and Vulnerable Consumer Care for successful completion.

Solla joint chairman Tish Hanifan says: “The launch of this comprehensive training tool is timely given the increasing pressure on advisers and firms to ensure they can show their vulnerable clients are identified and dealt with fairly.

“Longer lives mean more older people are engaging with financial services and this tool helps advisers and firms build the specialist skill sets and have the processes to meet their needs. This is a huge and complex subject and it is important Just Group has recognised advisers need support and is working with us.”