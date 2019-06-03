Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Solla teams up with Just for vulnerable client advice training

By

Professional body the Society of Later Life Advisers has teamed up with Just to launch a new interactive training module for advisers working with vulnerable consumers.

The pair claim that The Older and Vulnerable Consumer Care Training Tool is the first to focus specifically on issues around vulnerability in light of the FCA’s recent work on the subject.

The module will include information, but also exercises for advisers to complete, covering areas like what constitutes vulnerability, how to identify when someone may be vulnerable, and changing working practices to ensure firms can deliver extra care and support for clients when it is needed.

Advisers can gain the Certificate in Older and Vulnerable Consumer Care for successful completion.

Solla joint chairman Tish Hanifan says: “The launch of this comprehensive training tool is timely given the increasing pressure on advisers and firms to ensure they can show their vulnerable clients are identified and dealt with fairly.

“Longer lives mean more older people are engaging with financial services and this tool helps advisers and firms build the specialist skill sets and have the processes to meet their needs. This is a huge and complex subject and it is important Just Group has recognised advisers need support and is working with us.”

Recommended

Raven about Brexit and taking note of typos: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Raven about BrexitLegend has it that if the Tower of London ravens are lost or fly away, the Crown will fall and Britain with it. Given the current political climate, WGJ was dubious as to whether the nation would have to turn […]

Fundscape and Altus form new joint venture

Research house Fundscape and consultancy Altus are set to launch a new joint venture to offer technology solutions to advisers, fund groups and platforms. Money Marketing understands that a number of software solutions are already being worked on. A new company is set to be launched in the next few months, with Fundscape set to […]

How important are risk ratings?

By Andrew Morris, Sales Manager, Canada Life Investments In the past we’ve looked at the importance of diversification in investigating what place multi-asset funds had in today’s low cost, tracker-dominated world. We believe that it is imperative that appropriate, suitable multi-asset products are available for clients, to ensure that their risk requirements and appetite are fully […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Paul Armson: We need a better conversation on client goals

Many make the mistake of inviting themselves into the client’s future without earning the right to do so Have you ever asked a client what their goals are, only to be met with a deer-in-the-headlights look? That will be because the goals conversation is an awkward one. Yet I see so many financial planners starting […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com