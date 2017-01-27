SNP rolls back Waspi support over new pensions legislation

The Scottish National Party has declined to lend its support to the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign through an amendment to upcoming legislation to assist them.

Money Marketing understands that in a meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Waspi on Wednesday, the SNP confirmed they would not support adding a Waspi related clause into the Pensions Schemes Bill, which is currently being reviewed in the House of Commons.

Waspi is campaigning for transitional measures for women for in the 1950s who have seen their state pension age increase.

The Bill mainly includes measures to strengthen rules on master trusts and paves the way for exit charge caps.

The Bill has its second reading on Monday.

A letter from an MP to a Waspi member seen by Money Marketing reads: “As you know there have been various opposition day and general debates on Waspi in recent months, but those are simply a way of talking about the issue, they do not force the Government to act or to listen to Waspi women.

“This Bill is different, as it is Government legislation and the Bill is of a suitable topic that we can amend it to include a clause about Waspi. Tabling the amendment is just the beginning. In order for an amendment to make it onto the statute books and become law, it would need cross-party support, especially from Labour and the SNP.

“Given the SNP has used some of its opposition day debate slots to debate Waspi issues, it was an extremely unpleasant surprise to the APPG to learn from the SNP that they would not support the amendment…Without the SNP’s support there is no chance of the amendment passing.

“I am at a loss to explain their u-turn on their support for Waspi.”

SNP pensions spokesperson Ian Blackford MP and other SNP MPs such as Mhairi Black have been vocal on the Waspi issue previously, describing the lack of transitional arrangements for women affected by state pension increases as a “gross injustice”.

It is understood that the SNP’s reluctance to table an amendment is because they fear it is out of scope in a bill concerning private pensions and may stop the bill going through.

The SNP are supportive of the measures on master trusts in the Bill.