Smith & Williamson confirms ex-Towry chief’s appointment

By
Towry chief executive Andrew Fisher

Smith & Williamson has confirmed former Towry Group chief executive Andrew Fisher has been appointed a non-executive director.

Fisher, who was also chief executive of Coutts, succeeds Bob Bogart, who resigned last year. His appointment is effective immediately.

Smith & Williamson refused to comment on his appointment when contacted by Money Marketing at the start of the month.

However, today Smith & Williamson chairman Andrew Sykes said in a statement that they look forward to using Fisher’s knowledge and expertise to deliver on their growth strategy.

“With a career spanning 30 years in the financial services sector, Andrew has a distinguished record of leadership and governance roles in a range of investment management and financial services businesses,” Sykes said.

The company is currently undertaking significant work to upgrade its platform in preparation for a listing in the second half of 2019.

Fisher has also been a non-executive director of private bank C Hoare & Co.

