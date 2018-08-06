Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Smaller advice firms less burdened by regulation challenges

By

Less than half of small firms cite regulation as their main business challenge against three quarters of larger firms, according to Platforum research.

Platforum surveyed 161 advisers with varying levels of AUA, finding regulation continues to be a major business challenge across all firms.

All advice firms have faced increased pressure from regulators this year adjusting to Mifid II and GDPR.

Just 43 per cent of small firms – those with assets under administration of up to £19m – say regulation is their main challenge, however. For firms with £20m to 49m in AUA, the figure jumps to 71 per cent.

Where AUA is more than £250m, 74 per cent of firms find regulation the most major business challenge.

Respondents from large firms say staff numbers make it more difficult to monitor activity of employees. Large firms also say they face more scrutiny than their smaller peers.

Main regulation concerns for advice firms

Source: Platforum

Recommended
1

FCA rolls back on ‘skilled person reports’ into advice firms

The FCA did not issue any “skilled persons reports” into retail investment or pensions and retirement income businesses in the three months to the end of July, latest data shows. Skilled person reports, also known as S166 reviews, are commissioned by the FCA when it has concerns over a firm’s activity or wants more information. […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

Peter Hargreaves has jumped to 42nd position on the Sunday Times Rich List, a climb of nine places from last year, after seeing his wealth grow £849m to £3.2bn. Hargreaves is no longer on the Hargreaves Lansdown board but has kept a 32.2 per cent stake in the company – the value of which has […]
1

Tech firm seeks adviser input on software developments

Back-office provider Iress is giving advisers more say in developments with its software through a new collaboration programme. Iress Labs is a global initiative and there are currently 75 firms involved, including six from the UK. Iress managing director Simon Badley says the move represents a “fundamental change” in how Iress operates. He says: “We’ve […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Corporate-Hire-Social-Media-700x450.jpg

How advisers can capitalise on impact investing

A more principled approach to investing is sweeping investment markets. Impact investing, which seeks to generate a solid market return by investing in companies that have a positive social and environmental impact on society, is at the centre of this trend. No longer is it enough that the investment schemes investors commit to, such as […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com