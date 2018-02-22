Money Marketing

FCA wins authorisation cancellation fee complaint

The FCA has survived a complaint where a firm wanted a fee charged for cancelling its authorisation refunded. The firm was charged a £1,300 fee after it missed the deadline to have its FCA authorisation cancelled. The firm initially complained to the FCA saying it was unfair the fee was charged because it understood it […]

Aviva sells out of Spanish business in pivot away from Europe

Aviva has sold the rest of its Spanish businesses as it continues to pivot back towards the UK market. Aviva began disposing all of its Spanish life and pension businesses last September, following on from the sale of its Italian joint venture and offshore Friends Provident International businesses earlier in 2017. Since 2009, it has […]

