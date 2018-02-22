Recommended
FCA wins authorisation cancellation fee complaint
The FCA has survived a complaint where a firm wanted a fee charged for cancelling its authorisation refunded. The firm was charged a £1,300 fee after it missed the deadline to have its FCA authorisation cancelled. The firm initially complained to the FCA saying it was unfair the fee was charged because it understood it […]
Axa IM faces €50bn outflows from joint venture funds
Axa Investment Managers has reported nearly €50bn (£44bn) in outflows from its joint venture businesses, but has bucked the withdrawals with strong performance in its specialist products. In a note, the asset manager, part of the French Axa Group, says the decline in inflows was to be partly driven by a number of products reaching […]
Aviva sells out of Spanish business in pivot away from Europe
Aviva has sold the rest of its Spanish businesses as it continues to pivot back towards the UK market. Aviva began disposing all of its Spanish life and pension businesses last September, following on from the sale of its Italian joint venture and offshore Friends Provident International businesses earlier in 2017. Since 2009, it has […]
Tom Hegarty: Why advisers should consider getting extra support in their business
With delegation the key to business success, many advisers should consider getting extra support The most common challenge advisers face when it comes to running their business is making the time to do so as effectively as possible. Many want more profitable and productive firms but know that further developments are often required to maximise […]
Beyond Allocation: The changing role of advisers and their value to clients
Advisers need to assume three key roles
