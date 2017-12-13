Money Marketing

SJP stops accepting DB transfers from British Steel members

Queue-Wait-People-Lineup-Shadow-700x450.jpgSt James’s Place has confirmed it will no long accept new defined benefit pension transfer requests from members of the British Steel Pension Scheme.

At a work and pensions select committee hearing this morning, it was estimated that of the 38,000 BSPS members, 12,200 have applied for a transfer value and more than 2,000 transfers have been made or are in progress.

A SJP spokesman says: “St James’s Place has decided that we will no longer be accepting new transfer requests from members of the British Steel Pension Scheme.

He adds: “However, we will continue to complete those already in the pipeline, where a recommendation to transfer was made by a St James’s Place adviser prior to 8 December.”

DB pension expert Nic Millar posted on Twitter that “this may be an area of concern because it’s left steelworkers in the lurch and it’s a ‘panic transfer’ situation waiting to happen.”

Giving evidence to MPs this morning, First Actuarial director Henry Tapper expressed fears from his visits to British Steel sites that DB transfers had been mostly made into Sipps, including funds where advisers were able to pick up a marketing fee.

A British Steel pension member also speaking at the hearing said that when he had found an adviser to transfer, he was told he could not because their compliance team had closed off to new clients because the firm was over capacity already.

Stefan Zaitschenko, another former steelwork and the co-ordinator of the BSPS Facebook group said: “Many of the IFAs have taken a view they can only deal with a certain amount of clients. The first come first served came in that the people who were there first managed to find the IFAs.”

Recommended

FCA backs public meeting over British Steel pensions

The FCA, The Pensions Regulator and The Pensions Advisory Service are to attend a public meeting at Port Talbot on Thursday for British Steel Pension Scheme members. The FCA confirmed the meeting was taking place and that executive supervision director investment, wholesale and specialist Megan Butler would represent it there. The meeting is a chance […]

Construction Building 480
1

Three firms stop DB transfer advice after FCA British Steel probe

Three advice firms have stopped giving pension transfer advice following work by the FCA over the future of the British Steel Pension Scheme. A statement this afternoon details the FCA’s “information gathering exercise” to identify the firms that have been most active in advising people to transfer out of the scheme. The regulator got information from […]

Thanks for asking!

Karen Playfair, Senior Marketing Consultant A few months ago my brother casually dropped into conversation that he hoped it was ok that he’d put me down as the guardian of his three daughters in his will if something happened to both him and his wife. I was pleased that he’d thought about his will and guardianship […]

Comments

  1. Blair Cann 13th December 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Good heavens!! You don’t mean to say they have been involved in this exercise??

  2. Tim Harvey 13th December 2017 at 2:27 pm

    This tells us a great deal about SJPs concern about reputational risk.

  3. Robert Milligan 13th December 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I can not see how under “treating the client fairly” it can be tenable for any Adviser Only remunerated by commission, who can only set up a Pension with an AMC of 1.85% tied in for six years with their own Tied Agents agreement could be/ should be allowed to discuss the options open to DB members. They are surly unable to review the Whole Market, or even a representation of the Market in giving all the options available, I have just witnessed a SJP adviser tell the client he was not charging for his advice as he was paid by the charges in the contact. The clients of SJP are duped by powerful advertising and Marketing and certainly not best advice. Only two words for it “Scurrilous Obfuscation”

  4. Tim Harvey 13th December 2017 at 4:03 pm

    I would be pretty sure the advice will be watertight from SJP. However, its effectively contingent charging and I think that impacts upon real and perceived impartiality.

Leave a comment