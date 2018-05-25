Money Marketing
SJP reveals fund range shake-up

By

File image of people meeting in officeSt James’s Place has announced a raft of management changes to its fund ranges.

Steve Gorman of Wellington Management will be appointed lead manager for the Alternative Assets fund.

Meanwhile, Ken Hsia from Investec Asset Management will take over the Continental European fund and will co-manage the Greater European Progressive fund.

The Axa Framlington Managed fund will be renamed the Balanced Managed fund and a management team of Ben Inker of GMO and Mark Baribeau of Jennison Associates will assume responsibility for this strategy.

The managers of the UK & General Progressive and UK Growth funds will now be able to invest up to 20 per cent of their strategies in overseas equities.

The Schroder Managed fund will be renamed the Managed Growth fund for life, pension and international products.

St James’s Place chief investment officer Chris Ralph says: “These changes reflect our distinctive investment management approach and commitment to selecting the best fund managers from across the globe. This ultimately provides clients with a diversified range of funds to meet any investment objective.”

Earlier this week, St James’s Place announced its chair Sarah Bates will retire from the wealth manager after 14 years with the firm.

She will be replaced by current senior director Iain Cornish in her capacity as chair, while SJP also looks to appoint a new non-executive director to the board.

