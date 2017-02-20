SJP removes complaints data from website

St James’s Place has removed previously available data on the number of complaints against the firm from its website.

On a section on its website entitled “How to make a complaint”, the wealth manager previously listed its latest complaints data on a half-yearly basis.

However, a link to this information was removed last week.

FCA data shows more than 1,700 complaints were opened against companies in the SJP group in the first six months of the year.

Uphold rates for complaints remain high across the group. At 96 per cent, SJP Investment Administration has the highest uphold rate for complaints of any company listed in the FCA’s data. SJP UK plc has an uphold rate of 81 per cent.

An SJP spokesman says enquiries are being made as to why the data is not in the firm’s online document library. But he adds SJP did not have to publish its complaints data for the second half of 2016 due to FCA rules.

The spokesman says: “The FCA requires all companies to publish complaints data online once over 500 complaints are received in any given period. In H2 2016, SJP received less than 500 complaints and hence they do not need to publish any data.”

Restrictive covenants

Separately, Money Marketing has obtained a copy of a contract for an adviser leaving SJP, detailing the “restrictive covenants” that SJP require departing staff to sign.

The adviser, who left the firm in 2010, was asked to agree to a four-year ban on any “attempt to induce or persuade any client to change financial advisers”.

They must also not “do, say or publish anything to disparage or damage the business interest or commercial reputation” of any adviser or the firm itself.

The exit contract adds Yhere must be no attempt to “approach, canvass, solicit or entice away” any client to an SJP competitor.

Advisers must also stipulate they no longer have “any authority to give advice in relation to the wealth management products or services offered” by SJP.