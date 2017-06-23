SJP poaches Prudential director for Manchester academy

SJP looks to expand training centres with senior hire

SJP Manchester adviser academy head Duncan Gregory

St. James’s Place has hired former Prudential Financial Planning director Duncan Gregory to head its advisers’ academy in Manchester.

Gregory has led the distribution arm of Prudential UK for three years.

Before Prudential, Gregory held roles at HSBC, Lloyds, Skipton building society and Towry, across various financial planning, mortgages and wealth management positions.

Gregory says the academy programme at SJP provides “a unique opportunity” to build a wealth management business under the SJP name.

SJP has recently added 35 financial planners to its ranks after they completed its academy training programme.

This brought the number of trained advisers to over 250 across London, Manchester, Solihull and Edinburgh.

Gregory says: “With over 250 graduates from all walks of life so far, we will work to attract many more motivated candidates that share our values of strong relationships and quality advice.”

St. James’s Place academy director Jason Flood says: “Duncan has joined our already established and highly talented senior management team and he brings a wealth of experience from across the financial services profession. I look forward to working with him to further develop our academy in Manchester.”