SJP to pay Osborne £40k for conference speech

St James’ Place will pay former Chancellor George Osborne more than £40,000 for a speech at its annual conference last month.

The MPs register of interests shows that Osborne expects to receive £40,567 from the restricted advice giant for the three hours’ work on the conference speech.

The annual conference was held at the 02 arena in London on 27 January and was hosted by TV presenter Clare Balding.

Guests included boxer Nicola Adams and gymnast Max Whitlock.

An SJP spokesman said: “I can confirm George Osborne spoke at a recent SJP event. He gave a very interesting and well received presentation.”

The SJP payment adds to a number of other lucrative speeches Osborne has landed since leaving 11 Downing Street.

These include £34,100 from BlackRock, £142,000 from JP Morgan and £51,000 from Aberdeen Asset Management.

The former Chancellor is set to join BlackRock’s internal investment research network, the BlackRock Investment Institute, which provides advice on macroeconomics to the firm’s fund managers.

He will join his former economic adviser Rupert Harrison at the firm.