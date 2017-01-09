SJP and networks’ structured product due diligence questioned

Networks and wealth managers like St James’s Place are not resourced enough to do due diligence on structured products, according to Investec Structured Products business development manager David O’Brien.

Launching a white paper on the uptake of structured products, O’Brien said: “Some of the networks and national national wealth managers are underresourced in terms of research to offer products such as structured products.



“If they know enough about the structure of our products then it is OK. SJP, for example, they have a particular business model that doesn’t fit [structured products].”

If they start using structured products “we’ll knock at their door”, adds Leigh Fisher, Investec’s regional sales manager for London West.

The provider also urged IFAs to consider structured products as a way to protect client capital, especially those accessing pension freedoms.

Investec estimates that a third of advisers have used or use structured products and that 10 per cent use them regularly.

The firm charges an average of 2 per cent for its products.

Structured products scrutiny Investec claims the introduction of Priips and Mifid II next year will make structured products more attractive as it would help advisers to compare their risks and costs against alternatives. In addition, after recent intervention from the FCA on costs and suitability among fund firms, O’Brien welcomed the watchdog’s report saying “we would like the asset management industry to come out in a very clean way.” Regulation-wise, O’Brien also argues “the worst thing that could happen to structured products has already happened” and that “we are happy with every level of scrutiny of structured products.” Structure products came under fire during the financial crisis of 2008 as they use banks as counterparties to protect clients’ money.

The FCA brought more clarity to the future of regulation of structured products with a thematic review paper issued in March 2015.

Among the recommendations to providers the FCA said products should have a “reasonable prospect” of delivering economic value to customers in the target market.

Firms also need to provide customers with clear and balanced information on each product and strengthen the monitoring of their products.

Fisher says: “We have held workshops for advisers when only one has held their hand up when asked if they used structured products, but afterwards we have been approached by advisers who don’t want to admit publicly they use them. It’s a bit like being a Trump supporter.

“There are more and more people out there with responsibility over their own pension pot. The annuity market is getting smaller and smaller versus the drawdown market, pushing more people into looking at products that can offer them an alternative.”