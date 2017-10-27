Money Marketing

SJP makes changes to fund range

St James’s Place has made a series of changes to its fund range, including launching two funds.

The changes take effect from 6 November and will also see Schroders multi-asset investment head Johanna Kyrklund appointed as lead manager for the managed growth fund.

SJP is launching a Japan fund, which is managed by Yoshihiko Ito of Nippon Value Investors, based in Tokyo. It is also launching a global growth fund that will be made up of the investment strategies of managers from Magellan, Edge Point, Sands Capital and Select Equity Group.

It is also changing the fund allocation of the adventurous portfolio and is adding its strategic growth portfolio to the growth and income portfolios.

SJP chief investment officer Chris Ralph says: “These changes are a tangible demonstration of the benefits of our investment management approach, and provide clients with a diversified range of funds to meet their long-term investment objectives.”

In a trading update this week, SJP reported a rise in funds under of 14 per cent since the start of the year to reach £85.7bn, with net inflows of £6.7bn in 2017 to date.

