SJP joins Protection Distribution Group

By

Umbrella-Rain-Businessman-Protection-700.jpgSt. James’s Place Wealth Management has joined protection lobbying and standards body the Protection Distribution Group.

The advice giant is the latest firm to sign up to the group, which was formed in 2016 to raise the profile of the protection industry and put forward positive suggestions for reform.

Independent broker Essential Insurance has also joined the group this morning, which is behind work such as the PDG Claims Charter and Funeral Payment Pledge.

SJP divisional director for development and technical consultancy Tony Mudd says that joining the PDG “aligns with [SJP’s] own ambition in this market, which is to ensure that affordable protection products are available to our clients, helping them prepare for unexpected events”.

PDG chair and Cura Financial Services managing director Alan Knowles says: “We are delighted to see SJP and Essential Insurance join the PDG. The PDG is a group of like-minded businesses trying their best to improve standards within insurance and public perception of our industry as a whole.

“Joining our group demonstrates the commitment by both firms to work alongside their peers to improve customer outcomes and make the claims process a positive experience, when customers need our support the most.”

