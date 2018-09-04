SJP investigates independence claims made by adviser

Restricted national firm St James’s Place is looking into why one of its partners told a prospective client he provides independent advice.
In an email to a business owner seen by Money Marketing, an SJP adviser offers his advice services, and states he has a long history of being an independent financial planner.
He states he has helped similar organisations with “bespoke independent financial advice…for more than 18 years.”
The adviser says he is reaching out to the business owner because he may be able to help put together protection and pension plans for the business and its employees.
However, his FCA Register record, confirmed by SJP, shows he has been with SJP, and therefore restricted, since 2014.
Prior to that the partner worked as an IFA for a number of years, SJP notes.
When asked why one of its partners was claiming to offer independent advice an SJP spokesman said it is very clear on its status of its offering and is looking in to the case in question.
He says: “We are very clear that SJP partners offer a restricted advice proposition.
“This will be explained to clients during meetings with an adviser and within the literature they receive prior to investing.
“We are following up with the partner concerned.”
Money Marketing asked what compliance systems the company has in place to make sure advisers are not breaching the COBS 6.2A rule in the FCA handbook on describing advice services.
The spokesman says: “We have strict checks and balances in place to ensure compliance with our regulatory duties across all parts of the business.
“This includes communications to clients and potential clients, which are required to be reviewed by the business prior to being sent out.”
Last year consumer champion Which? ran an undercover investigation looking into how clear SJP advisers are about their restricted status with prospective clients.
Three of the 12 advisers in the investigation did not say they were restricted and some who did confirm their status played down the restricted/independent difference as a “technicality”.
SJP told Which? last year it does not believe “being restricted is in any way inferior to being independent”.
It said its advisers were trying to explain its “distinct approach to investment management” and that if advisers’ explanations dismissed the value of independent advice it was “regrettable”.
I thought this was a daily mash article at first! SJP advisers constantly try to conflate being independent with what they do, which is represent SJP. IFAs represent their clients, not some insurance company or other financial conglomerate.
I’m assuming they told all the BA pilots they invited to various retirement planning conferences before transferring benefits they were restricted????
they always say that they are Independent!
“We are very clear that SJP partners offer a restricted advice proposition.”
Anecdotally, many SJP partners are anything but clear on this very fundamental point (though I myself have no direct experience of SJP partners having misrepresented their status).
A headline from heaven..
This is such a fundamental element of Financial Advice, Financial Planning, AND FINANCIAL REGULATION of the retail markets, indeed it has been fundamental to regulation ever since “A” day in 1988, I presume that the FCA is deeply involved in the matter and that SJP’s “Regulatory Permissions” are about to be suspended.
That being the case, I also presume that SJP will shortly cease trading altogether.
Are there an MPs involved in this, and if not, why not?
Surely many MPs should be lobbying the Treasury Select Committee, and seeking assurances directly from the Financial Conduct Authority that a matter of this gravity is being immediately and urgently looked at prior to regulatory action being taken?
Perhaps the investigation will come to the conclusion that the adviser in question needs more training – in obfuscation! I will always remember one of SJP’s recruitment people standing in front of a room of IFAs and saying that the argument between independent and restricted advice was dead one because the clients didn’t understand the difference. What was astonishing from how he expressed this was, firstly, the clear contempt he had for the public (and really the advisers in the room) and, secondly, the lack of acknowledgement of SJP’s own role in this.
I was once told by a SJP partner that SJP’s proposition was ‘better than independent’. I kid you not!
S urely J ust P ropaganda from IFA’s?
I have just had a fee invoice from the FCA so presumably they will be all over this issue?
Don’t hold your breath.
This is how it works;
F irst C ollect A ckers from genuine IFA’s,
R eally D on’t R estrain
offenders and
T ry C onfusing F acts if restricted.
SJP…. does not believe “being restricted is in any way inferior to being independent”.
Well, what else can they say? One thing on which I think we can all agree is that virtually all the funds available via SJP are junk that no self-respecting IFA in his right mind would touch with a bargepole.
I was very surprised at this. Typically they don’t mention their status at all and just let their customers presume they are independent unless challenged to the contrary (and I agree with the other comment on this thread that I too have heard SJP partners telling customers and solicitors there is no difference between them and an IFA when challenged).
Bad apples turn up across all sectors, allow SJP to investigate this individual and report the facts on completion. SJP provides an important service to a large number of the population and must be trusted to get it right.
@SR “……and must be trusted to get it right.”
How long do you think we should give them, as they haven’t got it right yet and have had OVER 5 years since RDR?
Important service, yes, but with clarity and transparency of their service offering? No.
I have no axe to grind with SJP, I will leave that with the powers that be.
This is news? In my experience this was de rigueur. The only difference in this case is that the miscreant got found out.