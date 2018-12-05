Money Marketing
View more on these topics

SJP gets CII accreditation for support staff development plan

By

St James’s Place has secured accreditation from the Chartered Insurance Institute for its new support staff training programme.

SJP introduced the development framework in August this year, and received CII accreditation for it last month – the first time the standards body has supported a programme of this kind.

Adviser back office teams at SJP are “upskilled” through technical, business, systems and process training by the firm.

The programme involves face-to-face, e-learning, webinars, audio presentations and reading packages, with the option for support staff to apply to the CII individually for accredation for specific roles.

SJP executive director Hugh Morton says: “We acknowledge the need for solid infrastructure in an age when our partners are having to deal with more complex financial solutions and increased regulation.

“The new framework will be an essential tool to support the firms that do not always have the resources to meet this challenge alone, while enabling continuing professional development of all staff.”

CII development director Steve Jenkins says: “SJP has adopted a proactive approach to promoting professional standards right across its partnership. It is important that existing and prospective clients have trust in their adviser and the organisations that they work with”.

Recommended

Paul-Lewis-grey
2

Paul Lewis: HMRC has made a mess of state pension credits

Thousands have been incorrectly fined, with many also missing out on vital state pension credits In a rare admission of incompetence, HM Revenue & Customs is to waive penalty charges for tens of thousands of parents who received child benefit even though their income was too high. They will still have to pay the back […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
98

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

AFH ups ante in acquisitions battle

Consolidator AFH is continuing to increase the size of its acquisitions, announcing this morning it has agreed to spend up to £10m on Hull-based advice group CTL Three Limited. AFH will take on 22 advisers, along with their support staff and £530m in funds under management, in the deal which includes all of CTL’s subsidiaries: […]

Thumbnail

Case study: administration — managing group life schemes

Our client leads the global market in high-tech electronics manufacturing and digital media. The trustees of the company’s final salary pension scheme insure death-in-service lump sum and dependants’ pension death benefits for active employees, as well as dependants’ pension benefits for deferred members (those who have left service).

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Trade body calls for KIDs to be scrapped for closed-ended funds

The Association of Investment Companies has called for the key information documents regulation to be delayed for closed-ended funds. The European Union said last month that it would delay introducing requirements for open-ended funds to comply with KIDs rules after criticism of rules from the industry. KIDs regulation is centered around disclosing information and it […]

Merge-Mergers-700.jpg

Pensions industry predicts master trust consolidation

The pensions industry is predicting the new authorisations regime for master trusts will cause a number of providers to either close or be acquired. While all of the providers  polled by the Pensions Management Institute welcomed authorisation as a “good thing”, 87 per cent said it would accelerate consolidation. Around 60 per cent said they […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com