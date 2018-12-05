SJP gets CII accreditation for support staff development plan

St James’s Place has secured accreditation from the Chartered Insurance Institute for its new support staff training programme.

SJP introduced the development framework in August this year, and received CII accreditation for it last month – the first time the standards body has supported a programme of this kind.

Adviser back office teams at SJP are “upskilled” through technical, business, systems and process training by the firm.

The programme involves face-to-face, e-learning, webinars, audio presentations and reading packages, with the option for support staff to apply to the CII individually for accredation for specific roles.

SJP executive director Hugh Morton says: “We acknowledge the need for solid infrastructure in an age when our partners are having to deal with more complex financial solutions and increased regulation.

“The new framework will be an essential tool to support the firms that do not always have the resources to meet this challenge alone, while enabling continuing professional development of all staff.”

CII development director Steve Jenkins says: “SJP has adopted a proactive approach to promoting professional standards right across its partnership. It is important that existing and prospective clients have trust in their adviser and the organisations that they work with”.