Money Marketing
View more on these topics

SJP extends DFM service with acquisition in Ireland

By

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpgSt James’s Place has acquired pensions and investment firm Harvest Financial Services to extend its discretionary fund management offering to new clients in the Republic of Ireland.

SJP acquired DFM Rowan Dartington in 2016, which serves UK and Hong Kong clients. SJP says “complementary capability” from Harvest will see these services rolled out to Irish clients.

While Harvest does not currently hold portfolio management permissions from the Central Bank of Ireland, SJP says it will apply to hold these in due course.

Harvest has 1,500 clients, €1bn (£860m) in assets under administration and advice, and 50 staff at its Dublin offices.

Rowan Dartington executive chairman Graham Coxell says: “This acquisition supports SJP’s strategic growth plans of continuing to invest and extend Rowan Dartington’s proven DFM capabilities.  With our ability to build locally orientated investment solutions, we are well placed to extend our offering into the Republic of Ireland.”

Harvest chief executive Gerry Devitt says: “With so many complex financial decisions to make during our lifetimes, the need for professional and quality financial and investment management has never been greater.  Helping people to achieve long-term financial security through the provision of retirement planning, financial planning and investment management was our goal when we started out over 25 years ago.  With the backing of SJP and Rowan Dartington’s DFM services, we feel we can take this vision to a whole new level to go from strength-to-strength in providing a best in class service.”

Recommended
1

Intrinsic adviser incentive plan to wind up in April

The incentive plan at Intrinsic which sees its advisers rewarded for amount and quality of business will finish in April. Money Marketing understands the long-term incentive plan monitors the volume of business placed with the wider group. The Quilter-owned restricted network paid £900,000 worth of incentives for the year ending 31 December 2017, in which […]
10

Garry Heath: Why adviser trade bodies still matter

Nic Cicutti’s recent article in Money Marketing saw him launch attacks on Libertatem and Pimfa.  But is he right – or is it more personal than that? Generally, I avoid reading Nic Cicutti’s contributions. I have low blood pressure and I like to keep it that way. But last week, he embarked on a personal […]
19

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Bank customers putting up with dozens of IT failures

Digital banking services suffered dozens of shutdowns last year, new figures reveal, as the scale of banks’ IT failures is revealed for the first time. The BBC reports a picture of frequent and regular outages has emerged after banks agreed to a voluntary code to notify the FCA about the number of operational and security […]

Elderly-People-Paperwork-Old-Pension-Pensioners-700x450.jpg
4

DWP finds over 50s most likely to opt out of auto-enrolment

People over 50 are the most likely to have opted out from their schemes  according to government research into auto-enrolment. An interim report from the Department for Work and Pensions on auto-enrolment sheds light on how the policy is developing. It is based on two research strands that examine how employers and their staff are […]

Investment uncovered: Down the blind alley of chasing short-term sector results

Rick Eling, investment director at Quilter-owned advice network Intrinsic, explains how focusing on factors that can be controlled, such as objectives, provides the best long-term outcomes for clients Do you approach investment management by building portfolios in-house, outsourcing or a combination of both?We have built our investment offering on the basis that the client is […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com