SJP extends DFM service with acquisition in Ireland

St James’s Place has acquired pensions and investment firm Harvest Financial Services to extend its discretionary fund management offering to new clients in the Republic of Ireland.

SJP acquired DFM Rowan Dartington in 2016, which serves UK and Hong Kong clients. SJP says “complementary capability” from Harvest will see these services rolled out to Irish clients.

While Harvest does not currently hold portfolio management permissions from the Central Bank of Ireland, SJP says it will apply to hold these in due course.

Harvest has 1,500 clients, €1bn (£860m) in assets under administration and advice, and 50 staff at its Dublin offices.

Rowan Dartington executive chairman Graham Coxell says: “This acquisition supports SJP’s strategic growth plans of continuing to invest and extend Rowan Dartington’s proven DFM capabilities. With our ability to build locally orientated investment solutions, we are well placed to extend our offering into the Republic of Ireland.”

Harvest chief executive Gerry Devitt says: “With so many complex financial decisions to make during our lifetimes, the need for professional and quality financial and investment management has never been greater. Helping people to achieve long-term financial security through the provision of retirement planning, financial planning and investment management was our goal when we started out over 25 years ago. With the backing of SJP and Rowan Dartington’s DFM services, we feel we can take this vision to a whole new level to go from strength-to-strength in providing a best in class service.”