SJP hires responsible investing head in ESG drive

St James’s Place has named Emma Hunt as head of responsible investing in a bid to expand its responsible investment offering.

In a statement the company says the hire is part of a strategy to engage more of its partners and clients in its responsible investment work and enhance SJP’s stewardship capabilities.

The wealth manager introduced underlying environmental, society and governance criteria, which requires managers to comply with minimum ESG requirements, when managing their funds, last December.

Prior to joining SJP, Hunt (pictured) worked at Mercer, Towers Watson and Hermes, focusing on responsible Investing.

SJP has a Sustainable and Responsible Equity fund. The fund was originally called “Ethical fund” and renamed last July “to better describe its investment objective”. The fund’s original strategy was to negatively screen out undesirable assets, but it has moved to a what it calls a more “positive approach.”

At the same time SJP handed management of the fund, previously managed by Standard Life Aberdeen, to the environmental investment specialist Impax Asset Management.

SJP deputy chief investment officer Tom Beal says: “We are thrilled to welcome Emma to St. James’s Place and look forward to developing our responsible investment offering with her, further integrating it into the St. James’s Place identity and investment approach.

“We operate a minimum ESG criteria framework for all our underlying portfolio managers which reflects the increased interest in this area from our clients to hold ESG-friendly portfolios.”

Beal says Hunt has been working at the forefront of developments in sustainable and responsible investing for over 20 years.

Hunt says: “ESG practices and good stewardship are now integral to the identity of any investment institution.

“Given the reputation of St. James’s Place and its market leading position in the financial advice market, I look forward to developing the business’ capabilities and helping to further enhance its investment proposition in the interest of clients.”

