SJP expands cash management service

St James’s Place has rolled out its cash management service to its 4,096 advisers, which will be available to investors with at least a £50,000 deposit.

The company launched the service in 2017 after partnering with fintech company Flagstone. It actively manages clients’ cash deposits by seeking the best interest rates. Previously it was available to corporate, charity and private clients with a minimum £250,000 deposit.

Clients with a deposit of between £50,000 and £250,000 can access fixed term accounts, while those with at least £250,000 can access instant access, notice and term deposit accounts.

SJP joint chief operating officer Iain Rayner says: “Being able to manage cash holdings efficiently is fundamental to the needs of our clients. That’s why we are committed to developing a range of banking services that help our partners deliver truly holistic wealth management.

“Through Flagstone’s market leading cash platform, St James’s Place clients are able to access a huge range of accounts from an extensive panel of banks and building societies, enabling them to manage their cash deposits at the click of a button.”

The Flagstone platform provides access to more than 550 deposit accounts from over 30 organisations, the company says.

SJP has recently been in the firing line over its charges.