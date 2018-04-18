SJP, DB transfers and Next Generation Advisers: Why you should attend Money Marketing Interactive

Editor Justin Cash runs through the lineup for an unmissable day of debate and networking
Capita Financial Managers has paid £51m of its compensation bill to the FCA over its role in the collapse of the Connaught fund, but investors are yet to receive their money back after processing payments hit delays. A note on adminstrators Duff & Phelps’ website says that while Capita met its 31 March deadline to turn […]
The BT Pension Scheme is selling its majority stake in Hermes. The deal worth £246m will see New York-based fund giant Federated Investors take control of the asset manager. BT Pension Scheme will retain a 30 per cent stake in Hermes, continuing to invest as a client. Hermes’s management will retain an interest of around […]
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has released the full list of firms it declared in default in March, including an advice firm facing allegations of unsuitable British Steel pension transfers and a discretionary fund manager being investigated by US authorities. Active Wealth and Beaufort Securities are two of 11 financial firms on the FSCS’ list. […]
Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has been criticised over investments made into esoteric schemes such as burial plots. The provider is currently facing allegations it missold hundreds of Sipp investments. In February the High Court approved a group litigation order relating to claims against Berkeley Burke. The provider is also locked in a battle with […]
HM Revenue and Customs has taken down its online tax calculator which had displayed wrong information about the amount of money that could be put into pensions. Royal London flagged the faulty tax calculator earlier this week, noting stories from one customer who has been led to believe he was limited to £10,000 in pension contributions […]
