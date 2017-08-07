Money Marketing

SJP compliance officer leaves to set up ‘full financial advice’ firm

Compliance officer yet to decide on status of new firm

A St James’ Place compliance officer is leaving the firm to set up his own financial advice business.

Alex Alton, who has been with SJP for three years in its Bristol office, took to LinkedIn to say that his new wealth management company would offer “full financial advice.”

Alton wrote: “I have recently made one of the biggest decisions of my life. After over 8 years in the financial services industry, I have decided to leave my role in an employed environment and set up my own wealth management company, offering full financial advice.”

Alton told Money Marketing that he was undecided as to whether the firm would offer independent or restricted advice, or how many advisers he wanted the firm to have, but would be “laying the foundations” for the firm over the coming months before starting trading.

Alton was previously a personal banking adviser and then relationship manager at Santander.

The number of advisers at SJP has been steadily increasing in recent years, with a 3.7 per cent increase so far this year taking numbers over 3,500. It is also hiring through its academy programme, but the firm has come under criticism for awarding advisers performance perks based on the amount of business they write.

Standard Life’s restricted national advice firm 1825 recently hired SJP senior partnership development manager Mark Tootill to bolster its presence in the North East.

  1. Steve D 7th August 2017 at 11:00 am

    Sorry Justin; but this IS just an SJP-‘related’ article for the sake of it! 🙂

  2. Harry Katz 7th August 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Well I guess if Alex wanted to make some real money he could always publish his memoirs!

    Should make very interesting reading.

