SJP clients offered free advice by IFA amid concerns over charges

An IFA is offering free advice to St James’s Place clients to see if the funds they are in are suitable for them.
Liverpool-based Millen Capital founding partner Angus Millen posted a note on LinkedIn last weekend criticising SJP’s charges and informing anyone with money with the firm to get in touch for a review of their SJP funds.
The note reads: “6% exit penalties?! 5% Initial charges on every £1 you invest?!
“If you, or anyone you know, has money in SJP products contact us today and we’ll put you through our complimentary 3 A’s process…
“We’ll audit, analyse and advise you on your SJP funds and what your next move should be based on what’s in your best interests.”
The note references a report by The Sunday Times into SJP’s fees, in which clients criticised the transparency and structure of the advice giant’s fees.
Millen said this was “more evidence that SJP take your trousers down when it comes to charges and fees.”
SJP told the Sunday Times that “all SJP clients are clearly made aware of charges before becoming a client.”
A spokesman said at the time: “The results of our 2016 client survey, which attracted more than 33,000 responses, showed that 98 per cent felt SJP offered excellent, reasonable or good value for money and 95 per cent would recommend SJP.”
Millen was unavailable for comment at the time of publication of this story.
An SJP spokesman said that the Sunday Times article was currently the subject of a legal complaint, and that it would be inappropriate to comment further.
Smart move.
Can’t agree. Think this is a dangerous precedent to set. Whilst I don’t agree with SJP charging structure it is what it is and clients have the choice to pay it or not. To criticise one another in public doesn’t help the profession; leave it to the media and let investors decide for themselves.
Talk about put your head in the noose, if this leads to lots of switching and ditching… the FCA will only be to pleased to kick the chair out from under your feet !
I can’t agree with you Kevin. SJP are not team players. They’re not in the slighted interested in the advice sectors as a whole; they’ve never supported APFA and the deal they cut with the regulator about how they disclose their charges is highly dubious to say the least. I’ve come across a number of people who are convinced that SJP’s advice is ‘free’ on the basis of verbals wirth their SJP adviser, likewise I’ve had more than one solicitor over the years insist that their SJP contact is independent. That’s how a lot of their guys still apparently describe themselves in conversation, apparently, they just don’t put it in writing. Go for it Angus.