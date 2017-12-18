SJP boss Bellamy takes role at Weatherbys Bank

Outgoing SJP chief executive David Bellamy

Outgoing St James’s Place chief executive David Bellamy is to join Weatherbys Bank as chairman.

Bellamy announced his resignation from SJP in February. He has been chief executive for 11 years.

Bellamy will be replaced at SJP by the firm’s chief financial officer Andrew Croft, while chief risk officer Craig Gentle will step in to Croft’s old position.

On his new appointment, Bellamy says: “The company has an excellent reputation amongst its clients due to the absolute focus it has on the delivery of a bespoke, personal and relationship-based service.”

He says: “Its heritage, track record and exceptional client focus provides the perfect platform for its future aspirations and I very much look forward to working with Roger, Johnny and the entire team at Weatherbys through the next phase of the bank’s growth.”

Weatherbys chief executive Roger Weatherby says: “[Bellamy’s] experience in the financial services sector, his leadership skills, and his passion for innovation, growth, and trusted advice will make him an invaluable addition to Weatherbys Bank.”

Bellamy will take over from current chairman Johnny Weatherby who will continue as a non-executive director at the bank.