SJP poaches from fund manager for marketing hire

St James’s Place has hired Claire Blackwell as director of marketing from Newton Investment Management.

Blackwell says: “We have a responsibility to continue to develop ourselves and our proposition in the interests of better financial outcomes for clients.”

She has held a variety of positions across the UK and South Africa in financial services, including with Mercer and Investec.

SJP joint chief operating officer Iain Rayner says: “Claire is a leading marketeer who brings with her a wealth of experience from more than 20 years in the investment management sector. She joins us at an exciting point in our journey as we continue to develop the business.”

Latest from Money Marketing

