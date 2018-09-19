SJP poaches from fund manager for marketing hire

St James’s Place has hired Claire Blackwell as director of marketing from Newton Investment Management.

Blackwell says: “We have a responsibility to continue to develop ourselves and our proposition in the interests of better financial outcomes for clients.”

She has held a variety of positions across the UK and South Africa in financial services, including with Mercer and Investec.

SJP joint chief operating officer Iain Rayner says: “Claire is a leading marketeer who brings with her a wealth of experience from more than 20 years in the investment management sector. She joins us at an exciting point in our journey as we continue to develop the business.”