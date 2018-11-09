Money Marketing
View more on these topics

SJP improves gender mix as academy adds 40 graduates

By

Financial education cover.jpgClose to 100 women are currently training to become advisers through the academy programme at St James’s Place, which had 41 graduates join its workforce this week.

The advice giant has one of the industry’s largest programmes for training in-house advisers.

SJP told Money Marketing in June that around 250 students were in the Academy, but has added to that number significantly since, with close to 400 students now.

This puts current female enrolment at 24 per cent, but there is no specific gender ratio target in place.

An SJP spokesman says the firm is hoping its female student intake will soon represent around half its total intake, however.

Forty-one advisers and four paraplanners graduated from the Academy in a ceremony at London’s Guildhall this week.

SJP Academy director Jason Flood says: “The quality of these individuals as well as the level of expertise we are adding to SJP and the profession, gives me great confidence in the future provision of excellent advice for clients.”

Graduates from the Academy are offered a position in a partner practice or the option to build their own firm under the SJP umbrella.

A breakdown of SJP trainees provided to Money Marketing by SJP in June shows future advisers are most often recruited from non-financial services backgrounds both within and outside of the group.

According to a job advertisement posted on LinkedIn, SJP is currently recruiting for its graduate programme for 2019 which pays £28,000 per annum and includes a funded Master of Science degree.

Recommended

Transfer values rising in Brexit run up

Consultancy XPS Pensions Group has said that an increase in transfer values during October is the highest monthly change in more than a year. The group’s transfer value index tracks what transfer value a benchmark defined benefit scheme would provide to a 64-year old member entitled to a £10,000 a year pension from 65, increasing […]

CI-diagnosis-medical-check up-protection
4

Sipps must stop being a gateway to bad investments

Sipp providers must clean up their act when it comes to vetting investments for clients, says Clarke Willmott partner Philippa Hann. At the Pension Debate in London today, Hann argued the judgment against Berkeley Burke – which it is currently appealing –  should make Sipp providers stand up and review their due diligence processes. Hann predicted the […]
1

Claire Trott: Big news for ill-health pension transfers and IHT

Landmark court case sees pensions transferred in serious ill health liable to significant tax charge There have been some very interesting developments lately with regards to pension transfers in serious ill health – in particular around inheritance tax. In a landmark ruling, the Court of Appeal has found in favour of HM Revenue & Customs […]

Stewart-Ford-Keydata-500x320.jpg

Keydata boss loses battle to overturn £76m FCA fine

The boss of former failed investment company Keydata Stewart Ford has lost his attempt to overturn a £76m fine handed down from the FCA. Keydata became infamous for the sale of life settlement bonds, which pooled life insurance policies into a securitised investment. The Luxembourg-registered bonds ran into trouble when it was claimed their tax […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for KIDs suspension gather pace

The Association of Investment Companies has reiterated its call for Key Information Documents to be suspended in light of proposed changes to the regime. Earlier this month, EU regulators proposed a series of amendments to the rules, with a full-cost benefit analysis to be prseented to the European Commission in January. These included proposals to […]
11

Steve Bee: Hammond ignores Waspi women again

The chancellor’s last Budget before Brexit extended generosity to many, but made no mention at all of the plight of the four million women in financial hardship due to the recent seismic shifts in the state pension age. As Hammond took a seat at the end of his speech, some of the 80 or so […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com