SJP improves gender mix as academy adds 40 graduates

Close to 100 women are currently training to become advisers through the academy programme at St James’s Place, which had 41 graduates join its workforce this week.

The advice giant has one of the industry’s largest programmes for training in-house advisers.

SJP told Money Marketing in June that around 250 students were in the Academy, but has added to that number significantly since, with close to 400 students now.

This puts current female enrolment at 24 per cent, but there is no specific gender ratio target in place.

An SJP spokesman says the firm is hoping its female student intake will soon represent around half its total intake, however.

Forty-one advisers and four paraplanners graduated from the Academy in a ceremony at London’s Guildhall this week.

SJP Academy director Jason Flood says: “The quality of these individuals as well as the level of expertise we are adding to SJP and the profession, gives me great confidence in the future provision of excellent advice for clients.”

Graduates from the Academy are offered a position in a partner practice or the option to build their own firm under the SJP umbrella.

A breakdown of SJP trainees provided to Money Marketing by SJP in June shows future advisers are most often recruited from non-financial services backgrounds both within and outside of the group.

According to a job advertisement posted on LinkedIn, SJP is currently recruiting for its graduate programme for 2019 which pays £28,000 per annum and includes a funded Master of Science degree.