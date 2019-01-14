Money Marketing
Rathbones loses sixth director to Close Bros in 18 months

By

Close Brothers Asset Management has hired its sixth director from Rathbones in 18 months, appointing investment director Andrew Hess to manage its bespoke service for high net worth clients.

Hess (pictured) was at Rathbones for 18 years before becoming a managing director to CBAM’s bespoke investment management service.

He has worked over 30 years in the sector and has managed funds for private clients, pension funds, charities and City Livery companies.

His appointment forms part of a string of recent hires from the rival asset manager including Hugh Adlington, Oliver Harvey, Andrew Mackintosh-Walker and John Henderson who joined in late 2018.

Tim Eliot-Cohen joined CBAM from Rathbones in September 2017 to spearhead the high net worth office in London.

CBAM says the hires are part of a wider strategy to expand and enhance its bespoke high net worth business.

Martin Andrew, chief executive of CBAM says: “We are looking to hire the best investment managers in the industry and Andrew fits that bill perfectly. His appointment will be crucial in the further development of our proposition, maintaining the excellent service that we provide, and building capacity to attract new clients.

  1. scott gibbons 14th January 2019 at 2:04 pm

    what they are saying is, “bringing their clients will further enhance etc. . .

  2. David Bennett 14th January 2019 at 4:48 pm

    How many Directors have Rathbones got?.

