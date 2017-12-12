Six guilty in £2.7m boiler room scam

Six people have been found guilty for their role in a series of boiler room scams, which led to loss of more than £2.7m of investors’ funds.

In a criminal investigation brought by the FCA, three defendants were yesterday found guilty and three defendants pleaded guilty earlier in the proceedings.

The defendants will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court at a later date followed by confiscation proceedings.

The regulator says reporting restrictions mean the defendants cannot currently be named.

Defendant one was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud, contrary to common law, one count of fraud by abuse of position, contrary to the 2006 Fraud Act, and one count of doing acts tending and intending to pervert the course of justice, contrary to common law.

This defendant also pleaded guilty to four counts of communicating an invitation to engage in investment activity, contrary to the 2000 Financial Services and Markets Act.

Defendant two was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud and three counts of communicating an invitation to engage in investment activity. This defendant was acquitted of one count of communicating an invitation to engage in investment activity.

Defendant three was found guilty of entering into or becoming concerned in a money laundering arrangement, contrary to the 2002 Proceeds of Crime Act, and one count of doing acts tending and intending to pervert the course of public justice.

Defendants four and five pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud.

Defendant six pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation, contrary to the 2006 Fraud Act, and one count of communicating an invitation to engage in investment activity.