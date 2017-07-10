Sir Vince Cable claims Brexit may never happen

The next likely leader of the Lib Dems says the problems related to Brexit are “so enormous”, as are the divisions between Conservatives and Labour

Former business secretary and likely leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable says he is beginning to think “Brexit may never happen”.

Cable is the only candidate for the Lib Dem leadership following the resignation of Tim Farron.

Speaking yesterday on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Cable said: “I’m beginning to think that Brexit may never happen.

“The problems are so enormous, the divisions within the two major parties are so enormous. I can see a scenario in which this doesn’t happen.”

He said while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had done well at the recent election, there was an element of a “bubble” about it.

He added: “He managed to attract large numbers of people on the basis that he was leading opposition to Brexit.

“Actually he is very pro-Brexit, and hard Brexit, and I think when that becomes apparent, the divisions in the Labour Party will become more real and the opportunity for us to move into that space will be substantial.”