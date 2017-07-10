Sir Vince Cable claims Brexit may never happen

Former business secretary and likely leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable says he is beginning to think “Brexit may never happen”.
Cable is the only candidate for the Lib Dem leadership following the resignation of Tim Farron.
Speaking yesterday on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Cable said: “I’m beginning to think that Brexit may never happen.
“The problems are so enormous, the divisions within the two major parties are so enormous. I can see a scenario in which this doesn’t happen.”
He said while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had done well at the recent election, there was an element of a “bubble” about it.
He added: “He managed to attract large numbers of people on the basis that he was leading opposition to Brexit.
“Actually he is very pro-Brexit, and hard Brexit, and I think when that becomes apparent, the divisions in the Labour Party will become more real and the opportunity for us to move into that space will be substantial.”
Is this guy the only candidate, or is he really the only Lib Dem Member left???
“He said while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had done well at the recent election, there was an element of a “bubble” about it.”
Shouldn’t think people are any more interested in my political views than I am in theirs and I hold no brief for Cable but this reference to a “bubble” is thought provoking since it may well reflect the views of many people.If correct it is probably irrelevant to discuss the effect a labour government would have on our industry.
An article in today’s Times by Matthew Syed, a highly respected columnist, recalls the time Mr Syed was a labour party candidate. He tells of the advice given to him by Jeremy Corbyn, namely the importance of being true to one’s conscience and referred it to his (Corbyn’s)record of “serial rebellion” against the Labour leadership.Mr Syed goes on to mention Corbyn’s recent demands for loyalty from backbenchers and his failure to reign in those members of his own party who are threatening deselection on those who dissent.
Mr Syed suggests this is an “exquisite example of political hypocrisy”.
Vince baby, if only you could deliver this I’d vote for you irrespective of any other daft policies the Lib Dems may have!