FCA puts non-workplace pension competition under microscope
FCA paper has right focus but advisers worry about knee-jerk legislation
FCA paper has right focus but advisers worry about knee-jerk legislation
AJ Bell is considering floating on the London Stock Exchange, according to reports. Sky News says AJ Bell is unlikely to float until after the final quarter of this year but it has reportedly met with investment bankers in the past few weeks to prepare for an initial public offering. For the 12 months to […]
Platform Alliance Trust Savings must compensate a client after he was unable to make several investments because the online service was down. The client, Mr W, had around £2m in his Sipp fund with ATS. In late June 2016, his advisers tried to make a number of investments into specific funds, however, these did not […]
A group of nearly 80 investors has cleared the first obstacle in legal action against Berkeley Burke over allegations it was responsible for losses incurred from risky investments. A judge’s decision published online relates to a group litigation order brought on behalf of investors who accuse Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration of “mis-selling” them self-invested personal pensions. […]
Aegon has confirmed it will resume electronic transfers to PensionBee, providing it gets “personal assurances” from the directors of the company about key aspects of transfer process. In a statement Aegon says: “We are seeking assurance from PensionBee that they always capture clear authority from clients to carry out the transfer, and that they provide […]
The Financial Ombudsman Service has instructed Old Mutual Wealth-owned network Intrinsic to compensate a client who lost money when their pension transfer was delayed. In the case Mr T complains the delayed transfer of his Occupational Pension Scheme resulted in him receiving a lower transfer value than originally quoted. In September 2016 Mr T found […]
New research shows the wide disparity in growth rates used in pension and investment fund illustrations. CTC Software, which carried out the research, said these discrepancies could mislead consumers and “hinder clarity” on Key Information Documents and Statutory Money Purchase Illustrations. Over the past month there has been concern that the new standalone KIDs, required […]
The number of new cases brought to the Financial Ombudsman Service about self-invested personal pensions increased in the third quarter of 2017/18, new data from the organisation shows. The FOS received 546 new cases about Sipps between October and December 2017, which was an increase from 498 new cases in the previous quarter. Enquiries received […]
The Financial Ombudsman Service has told a firm to compensate a client who was advised to transfer their Sipp into an unregulated collective investment scheme. The client, referred to as Mr C, complained that advice he received from The Citimark Partnership to invest funds from his Sipp into an Ucis was unsuitable. Mr C […]
A lawyer has raised concerns that valid claims could be rejected after the Financial Services Compensation Scheme wrote to claimants reminding them they do not need a representative. Money Marketing has seen a letter from the FSCS to customers of Heritage Pensions, which was appointed as the new operator for Brooklands Trustees in 2016. The […]
A former adviser claiming that AJ Bell made a string of errors over his Sipp has lost his complaint at The Pensions Ombudsman. The nature of the allegations against the Sipp provider, which have been made over a number of years, led AJ Bell to take the “unprecedented decision” to ask the client to transfer […]
There is nothing wrong with a Sipp in itself. It is just a tax wrapper, with the obvious advantages of tax efficiency and flexibility. It is what is held in it that counts. That has been found wanting in recent years. In its plan and budget for the year ahead, released last week, the Financial […]
Sipp operators have no proven responsibility to conduct due diligence on investments, a trade body has said, as it warns the Financial Services Compensation Scheme is taking the wrong approach by making them foot the bill for redress claims. The Association of Member-Directed Pension Schemes has written to the lifeboat fund on the back of its […]
The FCA has issued a warning over ‘commoditised’ defined benefit pension transfers running the risk of unsuitable advice. In a letter sent to advisers holding pension transfer permissions, the regulator reminds planners that a “key area” of its focus is on pension transfers, and that it will later this year be contacting all firms to […]
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared self-invested personal pension operators Stadia Trustees, Brooklands Trustees and Montpelier Pension Administration Services in default. The lifeboat fund has received around 150 claims for compensation relating to the three businesses. Those claims relate to how the businesses set up, operated and administered Sipps through which people invested in […]
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is predicting that life and pensions advice compensation payouts will fall over the next year. In its budget for 2018/19 released today, the FSCS notes that while the three-year average for compensation claims over life and pensions intermediation is £83.8m, a falling trend from a peak two years ago should […]
Self-invested personal pension provider Curtis Banks has hired former Axa Wealth and Elevate IFA distribution head Dave Stratton as its sales director, as a trading update for the company reports a £4bn increase in assets under administration. Stratton was in charge of moving Elevate to Standard Life, following the acquisition in 2016. According to his […]
Self-invested personal pension transfer volumes are up 30 per cent year-on-year, according to figures published by Origo. The data from the firm’s Options Transfers service shows overall transfer volumes are up by 15 per cent on 2016 with £31bn transferred from January to December 2017 compared to £24bn the previous year. Sipps are the biggest […]
The FSCS has announced it will raise an additional £24m in the 2017/2018 year due to an increase in Sipp-related claims. While the six-month average cost of each Sipp-related claim has reduced from £30,000 to £23,000 over the last year, the number of claims has risen 4 per cent. There was also an increase in the overall […]
The Scottish government has reversed course on charges for in-specie transfers which means some savers are potentially in line for a rebate. In-specie transfers are where a property moves from one scheme to another without being converted into cash. In October last year Revenue Scotland said it would remove the stamp duty exemption for property […]