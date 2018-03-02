Money Marketing

AJ Bell eyes stock exchange float

AJ Bell is considering floating on the London Stock Exchange, according to reports. Sky News says AJ Bell is unlikely to float until after the final quarter of this year but it has reportedly met with investment bankers in the past few weeks to prepare for an initial public offering. For the 12 months to […]

Berkeley Burke faces legal action from 77 investors

A group of nearly 80 investors has cleared the first obstacle in legal action against Berkeley Burke over allegations it was responsible for losses incurred from risky investments. A judge’s decision published online relates to a group litigation order brought on behalf of investors who accuse Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration of “mis-selling” them self-invested personal pensions. […]

Aegon to resume transfers to PensionBee

Aegon has confirmed it will resume electronic transfers to PensionBee, providing it gets “personal assurances” from the directors of the company about key aspects of transfer process. In a statement Aegon says: “We are seeking assurance from PensionBee that they always capture clear authority from clients to carry out the transfer, and that they provide […]

FOS penalises Intrinsic for delayed pension transfer

The Financial Ombudsman Service has instructed Old Mutual Wealth-owned  network Intrinsic to compensate a client who lost money when their pension transfer was delayed. In the case Mr T complains the delayed transfer of his Occupational Pension Scheme resulted in him receiving a lower transfer value than originally quoted. In September 2016 Mr T found […]

Research highlights ‘misleading’ investment illustrations

New research shows the wide disparity in growth rates used in pension and investment fund illustrations. CTC Software, which carried out the research, said these discrepancies could mislead consumers and “hinder clarity” on Key Information Documents and Statutory Money Purchase Illustrations. Over the past month there has been concern that the new standalone KIDs, required […]

FOS sees rise in new Sipp cases

The number of new cases brought to the Financial Ombudsman Service about self-invested personal pensions increased in the third quarter of 2017/18, new data from the organisation shows. The FOS received 546 new cases about Sipps between October and December 2017, which was an increase from 498 new cases in the previous quarter. Enquiries received […]

FOS orders compensation over Sipp transfer to Ucis

The Financial Ombudsman Service has told a firm to compensate a client who was advised to transfer their Sipp into an unregulated collective investment scheme.     The client, referred to as Mr C, complained that advice he received from The Citimark Partnership to invest funds from his Sipp into an Ucis was unsuitable. Mr C […]

AJ Bell survives complaint from former adviser over Sipp failures

A former adviser claiming that AJ Bell made a string of errors over his Sipp has lost his complaint at The Pensions Ombudsman. The nature of the allegations against the Sipp provider, which have been made over a number of years, led AJ Bell to take the “unprecedented decision” to ask the client to transfer […]

FSCS calls for Sipp provider responsibility challenged by trade body

Sipp operators have no proven responsibility to conduct due diligence on investments, a trade body has said, as it warns the Financial Services Compensation Scheme is taking the wrong approach by making them foot the bill for redress claims. The Association of Member-Directed Pension Schemes has written to the lifeboat fund on the back of its […]

FCA writes to advisers over ‘commoditised’ DB transfer processes

The FCA has issued a warning over ‘commoditised’ defined benefit pension transfers running the risk of unsuitable advice. In a letter sent to advisers holding pension transfer permissions, the regulator reminds planners that a “key area” of its focus is on pension transfers, and that it will later this year be contacting all firms to […]

FSCS declares three Sipp firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared self-invested personal pension operators Stadia Trustees, Brooklands Trustees and Montpelier Pension Administration Services in default. The lifeboat fund has received around 150 claims for compensation relating to the three businesses. Those claims relate to how the businesses set up, operated and administered Sipps through which people invested in […]

FSCS predicts claims against pensions advisers have peaked

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is predicting that life and pensions advice compensation payouts will fall over the next year. In its budget for 2018/19 released today, the FSCS notes that while the three-year average for compensation claims over life and pensions intermediation is £83.8m, a falling trend from a peak two years ago should […]

Former Elevate IFA distribution head resurfaces at Sipp provider

Self-invested personal pension provider Curtis Banks has hired former Axa Wealth and Elevate IFA distribution head Dave Stratton as its sales director, as a trading update for the company reports a £4bn increase in assets under administration. Stratton was in charge of moving Elevate to Standard Life, following the acquisition in 2016. According to his […]

Sipp transfers up 30% year-on-year

Self-invested personal pension transfer volumes are up 30 per cent year-on-year, according to figures published by Origo. The data from the firm’s Options Transfers service shows overall transfer volumes are up by 15 per cent on 2016 with £31bn transferred from January to December 2017 compared to £24bn the previous year. Sipps are the biggest […]

FSCS ups fees by £24m over Sipp claims

The FSCS has announced it will raise an additional £24m in the 2017/2018 year due to an increase in Sipp-related claims. While the six-month average cost of each Sipp-related claim has reduced from £30,000 to £23,000 over the last year, the number of claims has risen 4 per cent. There was also an increase in the overall […]

Scottish govt U-turns on Sipp property transfer charges

The Scottish government has reversed course on charges for in-specie transfers which means some savers are potentially in line for a rebate. In-specie transfers are where a property moves from one scheme to another without being converted into cash. In October last year Revenue Scotland said it would remove the stamp duty exemption for property […]