Sipp scheme cleared over pension liberation allegations

A court has ruled that Sipp scheme operator Sippchoice should not pay sanction charges after HM Revenue & Customs claimed it was used as a pension liberation vehicle.
HMRC claimed Sippchoice allowed members to invest their funds in Imperium Enterprises and then enabled them to access them in the form of loans before the age of 55.
HMRC imposed a charge to income tax – called an unauthorised payments charge – on most of the members of the scheme.
However, Sippchoice argued imposing such a charge was not “just and reasonable” and its initial appeal was allowed by the First Tier Tribunal.
HMRC then appealed that decision to the Tax and Chancery Upper Tribunal. It argued Sippchoice had to “reasonably believe” the unauthorised payment was not a scheme chargeable payment.
It also argued some of the First Tier Tribunal’s findings were inconsistent with evidence.
HMRC’s appeal was dismissed by the Upper Tribunal. It found the initial tribunal had not made a legal error and upheld its decision.
Commenting on the case today, RPC legal director Robert Waterson says: “Though fact sensitive, this decision will be welcomed by pension administrators and provides helpful guidance on the boundaries of what the tribunals will consider to be reasonable conduct on the part of pension administrators when discharging their duties.”
Can I please clarify and correct some matters of fact in relation to the above report?
1. It was not the case (and HMRC did not claim) that Sippchoice enabled the members to access their pension funds in the form of loans before the age of 55. There were loans to the members but these were made outside the SIPP and without Sippchoice’s knowledge.
2. These loans were deemed to be unauthorised payments, which triggered unauthorised payments charges on the members and scheme sanction charges on Sippchoice as the Scheme Administrator, even though Sippchoice was not a party to, and had no knowledge of, the loans.
3. The fact that Sippchoice did not know about the loans was not challenged by HMRC. The issue was whether or not it was reasonable in the circumstances that Sippchoice did not know about the loans.
4. Sippchoice appealed against the scheme sanction charges (not against the members’ unauthorised payments charges) and their appeal was upheld by the First-Tier Tax Tribunal who found that it was reasonable that Sippchoice did not know about the loans. HMRC then appealed, unsuccessfully, against that decision.