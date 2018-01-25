The gloves are off: FSCS takes the fight to Sipp providers

Advisers are optimistic that the wave of Sipp compensation levies may soon subside as the Financial Services Compensation Scheme hints it is pivoting towards making providers foot more of the bills.

Sipps featured 11 times in the lifeboat fund’s annual report and budget last week. The number of Sipp-related claims is set to increase, and three more Sipp operators have been put into default.

The report reads: “The FSCS continues to receive significant numbers of claims against IFAs regarding advice given to customers to transfer existing pension arrangements into Sipps. The vast majority of these claims relate to advice to invest pension monies into high risk, non-standard asset classes within a Sipp wrapper. Owing to the risky nature of these investments, many of the funds became illiquid and often insolvent. These investments are unsuitable for the majority of investors.”

However, there is also good news for advisers. The value of compensation the FSCS expects it will pay out has fallen. The overall number of claims against life and pensions advisers is set to rise from 6,720 to 7,162, but levies are slated to fall from their ceiling of £100m to £87m. The average £83m in compensation paid out over the last three years is set to drop to £76.8m. Decision uphold rates, which have remained roughly stable over the past three years, show no projected rise.

In a significant extra step, the FSCS says it is looking to recover more money from companies responsible for underlying investment failure. The report reveals that it has already secured more than £100m to offset the cost of compensation from claims around life settlement bond firm Keydata.

The lifeboat fund writes: “We shall increase our focus on pursuing cross-jurisdictional recoveries where the underlying investment (in Sipp misselling and other similar cases) has failed. For example, in the context of the failed property developments relating to Harlequin in the Caribbean, where the FSCS has paid compensation worth around £100m to 2,500 consumers following Sipp-related misselling by IFAs. The FSCS has been pursuing recoveries in the insolvencies of Harlequin entities in both St Vincent and the Grenadines and St Lucia.”

Going back to source

Much of the increased compensation levied in recent years over Sipp advice can be traced back to unsuitable underlying investments. Take discretionary fund manager Strand Capital, for example. The FSCS said in its budget last week it expected to pay out over £6m for its collapse. But Strand is linked to another DFM, Gallium, which in turn appears to have connections to a number of high-risk transfers out of the British Steel Pension Scheme into algorithmic trading-based foreign exchange investments.

The FSCS added that there were valid claims against three more Sipp operators – Stadia Trustees Limited, Brooklands Trustees Limited and Montpelier Pension Administration Limited – with 150 claims in already.

But these will fall in the investment provision funding class, which is set to see its levy increase from £10m to £34m, and not into the adviser class. The FSCS expects to pay out £31.5m in compensation from investment provider claims compared with just £5.7m last year.

Adviser view: Yvonne Goodwin, managing director, Yvonne Goodwin Wealth Management If dodgy Sipp operators are levied too much they will just shut down and their responsibilities will shift to the good guys anyway, so maybe this is all a bit too little too late. I’m still getting emails offering 12 per cent guaranteed returns a year. I don’t know which advisers are actually recommending them – I don’t seem to mix in those circles – but there are still people out there who don’t know they have got a problem with their Sipp investments. Either way we can’t budget for what our regulatory costs are going to be.

The FSCS has not put any provisions for what will happen to levies for the life and pensions provider class before the FCA decides on its own final rules, as it is consulting on plans to make providers pay around 25 per cent of IFAs’ bills, which could further reduce adviser bills along with the FSCS’s approach.

Susan Hill Financial Planning director Susan Hill says: “Providers should always be paying in to the compensation fund because at the end of the day it’s their product. The fund managers need to be paying into it too, all parts of the system. There should be a levy for all of us. Quite often people are being moved into investments in products that aren’t even registered, and we give compensation for that because the adviser has given advice.

“Morally we want to be helping those clients, and if the rest of the industry contributes to the levy we could kitemark those, look them up and know they are not registered. People don’t always know what they are getting into, especially since we use platforms now; they’ve become product providers as such. A register would make it so much easier for advisers to see if it is an authorised product they are recommending.

“[The FSCS] does seem to be better at reducing the adviser charges. Yes, we need the charges reduced, but we need a whole area of focus to be on the people paying into the fund and that needs to be really looked at.”

Barriers to success

However, there are a number of challenges the FSCS and the FCA will run into when trying to shift levy payments further towards providers and operators. First, schemes like Harlequin are notoriously complex. An FSCS spokeswoman tells Money Marketing that Harlequin recoveries are at a very early stage of the process so the fund is unable to project how much it is likely to claw back.

The FSCS’s abilities to make recoveries will also be complicated by the involvement of unauthorised lead generators who commonly sell introductions to advisers and take a cut from the underlying investments.

The FSCS could theoretically go after these introducers as part of its efforts, since it has the legal authority to do so.

The spokeswoman says: “If we believe that that firm, regulated or not, was in some way involved in the process or in some way had some involvement in that whole process as a result we would seek recoveries from that firm.”

But it will face an uphill battle because these introducers often run complicated, opaque structures themselves.

Richmond House Group managing director Paul Beasley says: “The regulator can’t do anything about the introducers as such. Regulated firms need to be accountable for how they appoint and interact with them because I don’t really see how the FCA could have influence over them.”

Beasley also notes that the apparent decrease in the expected volume of compensation could be down to a slowdown in investment more generally and not fewer poor Sipp investments.

He says: “There’s a general turndown in the level of investment for our firm and other firms we know feel the same. Since Brexit people are not investing quite as much. Markets are at a record high but people are wary.”

There will also be continued opposition from lobbyists representing providers and managers. Earlier this month Pimfa, the trade body formed out of the merger of adviser lobbyists Apfa and fund manager representatives the WMA, argued for DFMs to be excluded from any increase in the FCA’s provider contributions.

On the face of it, this highlights a tension in the new combined body’s campaigning priorities; advisers may want the bill to be spread more evenly, but the WMA will fight to reduce the burden on fund managers. Sipp providers who have placed more stringent rules on what they accept will also oppose paying more, as Yvonne Goodwin Wealth Management managing director Yvonne Goodwin notes, throwing up further arguments over the “good paying for the bad”, particularly when a rogue adviser may share some of the blame.

She says: “The problem isn’t the Sipp itself. The problem is there has been a lack of clarity in the past over what was an acceptable Sipp investment. Some providers took in more than others did. Some were stricter whereas others would take in anything someone would want to put in there thinking they didn’t have any responsibility for it.

“People do tend to believe their adviser. If advisers are being paid huge amounts of money to recommend inappropriate investments, that’s greed on the part of the advisers to do that.”

Finding the light

Whether the FSCS and the FCA’s reforms are the correct way of approaching the problem, there is now widespread recognition of the need for action, particularly on unregulated investments. When the FCA reviewed the situation for its FSCS funding review last year, it found that a third of the value of all compensation claims were linked to the sale of non-mainstream pooled investments, and that one

in four NMPIs were missold.

The two organisations appear to be taking steps to be more prepared for Sipp misselling in the future. Towards the end of 2016, the FCA brought in a higher capital adequacy threshold for Sipp providers open to non-standard assets. In 2015, the FSCS changed its own rules so that it would begin paying compensation not just for lost pension growth and charges, but also investment losses when advice was given to transfer a pension into a Sipp.

The FSCS announced last week it is increasing the amount it has in a revolving credit facility with banks should a significantly large and unexpected firm failure arise, reflective of the fact that the majority of compensation is paid out on a relatively small number of sizeable firm failures.

“In some sectors, a relatively small number of firms have been responsible for a large proportion of FSCS compensation claims,” the FCA wrote in its first consultation on FSCS funding reform, adding that “in recent years, FSCS levies have been largely driven by the failure of firms which have given unsuitable investment advice to consumers.”

A product levy, which would place a small premium on the cost of products paid for by the consumer to fund the FSCS, was ruled outside the scope of the current FCA consultation on FSCS funding. However, Beasley maintains that the system needs to go further to ensure that high-risk products themselves bear a closer link with funding for compensation claims.

He says: “It would be very simple to have a white-list of products that are authorised and non-authorised ones and it’s up to the provider to give directly to the investor appropriate risk warnings and cooling-off periods. I fail to understand why the FCA won’t go down that route.”