SimplyBiz denies cut to member services

Support services provider SimplyBiz will continue to provide its member advisers access to popular risk profiling tool Dynamic Planner next year.

Advisers signed up to SimplyBiz can use the tool as part of the support service package.

IFAs spoke to Money Marketing in September and October about talk of declining service from SimplyBiz and questions over the future of their access to Dynamic Planner.

Speaking to Money Marketing, a spokeswoman says talk that the tool will be charged separately from 2019 is incorrect.

SimplyBiz says there has not been any communication with members regarding any changes to their offerings with regards to Dynamic Planner.

The provider also says it is continuing to attract plenty of new business, touting the success of its end-to-end investment system Centra.

SimplyBiz group marketing director Richard Ashton says: “This is the most comprehensive client advice and comparison system in the market and we make this available to all firms at no cost.”

Rival company Threesixty is also providing Dynamic Planner access to members from next year after signing a deal for bespoke offerings from the Reading-headquartered firm last week.

