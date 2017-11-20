Money Marketing

View more on these topics

SimplyBiz signs another DB transfer deal after outsourced adviser exits

By

Pension-pot-700.jpgSupport service provider SimplyBiz has signed a third new deal for defined benefit transfer advice work after its original partner pulled out of the marketplace.

In an email to members seen by Money Marketing, compliance director Gary Kershaw apologises for any inconvenience caused by Crowborough-based advice firm CFPML’s decision to exit the DB transfer marketplace.

CFPML was used by the Selectapension Bureau Service to execute DB transfer advice. SimplyBiz had a deal with Selectapension to offer pension transfer services, through which the SimplyBiz adviser received 40 per cent of the fee payable if a transfer goes ahead.

The FCA recently conducted an audit of CFPML, after which it has decided not to continue with DB transfers.

“The exact reasons behind [CFPML’s exit] are currently unclear, however, there are a small number of cases in the pipeline that will now not be processed,” Kershaw confirms in the letter.

Since news of CFPML situation broke, SimplyBiz has signed deals with two extra DB transfer partners: PensionHelp and Creative Wealth, which have “plenty of capacity to cope with any increased demand”, according to the email.

However, the support service provider has now also picked Kent-based Grove Pension Solution Limited as another partner for DB transfer work.

Kershaw writes: “Undoubtedly, one of the contributing factors to CPFML’s decision was the unprecedented demand it incurred following its launch two years ago, and I feel it is my duty to take every step possible to ensure this does not become an issue again in the future.”

Kershaw adds that the firm are DB transfer specialists and “not general financial advisers.”

“Since their establishment, they have provided advice to thousands of individuals considering a pension transfer, so I know Grove’s team has a significant amount of hands-on practical experience. Its extensive database covers all major UK pension schemes and, in fact, it has details of over 7,000 UK DB schemes, covering the significant majority of those in existence.”

In a statement Kershaw says: “Although the situation with CPFML is deeply disappointing, The SimplyBiz Group acted quickly and efficiently to find, complete due diligence upon and introduce alternative partners for our DB transfer service.  Achieving the best result for the advisers who use our service and their clients is always the major aim of the group, and I am confident that we have a robust and comprehensive range of options in place.”

Recommended

Lifetime allowance reform tops IFA Budget wishlist

Six in ten advisers want to see the lifetime allowance scrapped at the Budget this week, a new survey has shown. The poll points to an increasing dissatisfaction amongst IFAs that the £1m limit discourages saving. While the allowance will rise in line with CPI inflation from April 2018, some argue this does not go […]

OMGI appoints new responsible investment head

Old Mutual Global Investors has appointed Freddie Woolfe head of responsible investment and stewardship, reporting into chief executive Richard Buxton. Woolfe joins from Newton Investment Management, where he was a responsible investment analyst primarily covering the healthcare and technology, media and telecommunications sectors. Previously he held roles at Hermes Equity Ownership Services and HSBC. Woolfe will […]

UK-Currency-Money-Pounds-Notes-700x450.jpg
1

Asset manager to hike fund fees on Mifid II costs

Boutique firm Crux Asset Management will increase the cost of some of its funds as it plans to continue to charge clients for research after Mifid II, Money Marketing can reveal. Despite many peers having decided to absorb the costs, at the start of November the firm, created by ex-Henderson Global Investors star fund manager […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Yellen resigns from US Fed

Janet Yellen has highlighted the US Federal Reserve’s non-partisan mission as she resigns from the board of governors, finishing her term six years early. President Donald Trump had already ousted Yellen as chair of the central bank, but her term on the board was set to last until 2024. She was appointed deputy governor the Fed […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
2

FCA charge for late Gabriel return upheld after complaint

The FCA was right to issue a firm with a fine for filing its regulatory returns late, an adjudicator has ruled, after the firm complained that it was not told that its submission was due. Firms are charged a £250 late administration fee if they fail to submit their Gabriel return on time. A firm […]

Latest careers

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Henry Tapper 20th November 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Better luck next time(s)

  2. Robert Milligan 20th November 2017 at 5:26 pm

    What the introducer gets 40% of the Fee charged, that is outrageous, I introduce DB transfers and expect nothing in return, I do look forward to the On-going advice charge if the advice is to transfer, but 40% of the Initial,!!!!!

  3. Evan Owen 20th November 2017 at 5:35 pm

    “Outsourcing”, are they still liable for referring cases to incompetent pension specialists?

  4. D H 21st November 2017 at 9:11 am

    40% if a transfer goes ahead …….

    All sounds a bit sales based ?

Leave a comment