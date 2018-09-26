SimplyBiz poaches from Sesame Bankhall for compliance hires

SimplyBiz Group has announced two new hires in a bid to strengthen its compliance support team.

Paul Bruns, who will work as director of field compliance, joins from Sesame Bankhall Group, where he worked for 14 years – most recently as compliance operations and oversight manager. Among his new duties he will take charge of access to training and information.

Elaine Parkes, also hailing from Sesame Bankhall Group, joins SimplyBiz as head of proposition development. She brings experience from RBS, Legal & General, AIG Group and Tenet Group. She will provide custom solutions to complex cases.

In addition to these hires, the group has also made two internal appointments: Richard Nuttall, who will work as director of compliance policy, and Mark Greenwood, now director of compliance services.

SimplyBiz Group compliance director Gary Kershaw says: “Keeping on top of regulatory requirements can be a huge drain on the time and resource of advisers – time which we believe could be much more valuably spent with their clients.

“I believe we already have the one of the best teams in the marketplace and these appointments are key to ensuring we continue to provide what I believe is already a market leading service to the firms we serve. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 16 years whilst at the same time being excited about seeing how we can develop it even further.”

Bruns says: “I was drawn to The SimplyBiz Group because of its reputation as a first-class provider of compliance and business support for advisers.

“The group has a broad range of services, and offers a solution for any issue that advisers may face. I am very excited about the next part of my professional journey being as part of the SimplyBiz Group.”

Parkes adds: “The SimplyBiz Group is known throughout the sector as an advocate and supporter of independent financial advice and I am proud to be able to talk to some of the UK’s biggest advisory firms about how we can help them to become even more successful.”