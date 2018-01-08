SimplyBiz partners with Just on IFA referral service

SimplyBiz is partnering with the Just Group on a referral service that offers advisers access to retirement income planning, equity release advice and care funding solutions.

A note sent to advisers seen by Money Marketing shows the proposition is called Hub Referral Solutions.

The service is provided by Hub Financial Solutions, which is part of the Just Group. Hub Financial Solutions was formed by merging two of Just’s existing businesses, Just Retirement Solutions and The Open Market Annuity Service, in July last year.

The note says: “There will always be certain product areas that you either cannot, or choose not to, advise upon. This could be down to not holding the relevant permissions or qualifications, not having the right resource, sufficient time, or simply because it’s an area in which you would just prefer not to be involved.”

It adds: “So, to ensure you are able to provide your clients with an enhanced service, we are pleased to announce the launch of Hub Referral Solutions.”

Hub will source annuities from the whole market while equity release advisers offer products from a range of companies alongside care specialists who can source care funding solutions.