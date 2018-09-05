SimplyBiz offers referral service for unprofitable clients

Money Marketing
Active vs PassiveSupport service provider SimplyBiz is offering advisers the chance to pass on clients that are no longer viable to service through a new referral deal.

Working with financial planning firm Onvestor, SimplyBiz says clients will continue to have an advised service when members choose to refer to them.

The service adds to SimplyBiz’s SimplyRefer offering, which has a range of services for advisers to refer business they do not want to or cannot conduct.

This includes six defined benefit transfer specialists alongside later life lending, estate planning and protection.

SimplyBiz marketing director Richard Ardron says: “The vast majority of firms to whom we have spoken do not necessarily want to turn clients away, but are keen to explore solutions that can help with efficiencies.

“The service from Onvestor enables advisers to pass on unprofitable clients safe in the knowledge that those clients will continue to receive appropriate advice and provides the referring adviser with an ongoing revenue stream.”

