SimplyBiz launches referral service for advisers

SimplyBiz Group has launched a referral service that allows advisers to access a range of third party solutions in estate planning, care fee planning and commercial insurance.

The service, called SimplyRefer, has been designed by SimplyBiz Group in partnership with Creative Wealth Management, Pensionhelp, The Children’s ISA, Precise Mortgages, Genius and Just.

This follows the launch of Hub Referral Solutions in January that offers advisers access to retirement income planning, equity release advice and care funding solutions.

SimplyRefer is separate from Hub Referral Solutions, which is provided by Hub Financial Solutions, part of Just Group.

SimplyBiz Group marketing director Richard Ardron explains advisers look for propositions that can help them meet clients’ needs in niche areas.

He says: “We understand there will always be certain product areas that advisers either cannot, or choose not to advise upon.

“This could be due to not holding the relevant permissions or qualifications, not having the right resources available, or simply a preference not to be involved in a particular business area.

“With more and more advisers choosing to provide a fully holistic service, we know it can be difficult when an adviser cannot provide a specific service that they believe would be the best course of action for their client.”

