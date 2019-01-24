Money Marketing
View more on these topics

SimplyBiz ‘optimistic’ after reporting losses

By

Compliance provider SimplyBiz is optimistic after posting year-end results with earnings before tax above management expectations.

In its pre-close trading update for 2018, the provider’s balance sheet shows net cash of £6.4m following what it termed a difficult year for markets.

SimplyBiz is now nine months on from its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange which cost it £6.3m and was followed by losses of £1.2m for the first half of 2018.

On the financial planning side, SimplyBiz lept to defend its services last year following complaints from advisers.

It has seen positive growth in membership numbers since launching end-to-end investment system Centra.

The results show group membership numbers increased 8.5 per cent from 3,433 in December 2017 to 3,726 at the close of 2018.

The group said last week that around 2,300 advisers are currently using Centra.

SimplyBiz joint chief executive Matt Timmins says the provider will look to expand offerings this year.

He says: “These [results] reinforce the strength of our organic growth and offer opportunities to pursue selective acquisitions.”

The group is “full of optimism” for 2019 despite tough markets, he adds.

“These results provide us with a great deal of confidence. Our capital position and a highly-fragmented marketplace offer us ongoing opportunities to build out our service offering.”

Recommended

3D illustration of Ribs - Part of Human Skeleton.
21

Calls to change lifetime allowance for doctors ‘will fall on deaf ears’

Quilter has hit out at the possibility of changing the pension rules for doctors, saying the Treasury will not support separate provisions for different professions. In response to discussions between health secretary Matt Hancock and the Treasury last week around a potential exemption to standard lifetime allowance rules, Quilter pensions expert Ian Browne says arguments for […]
3

Which firms are winning the race on wealth management?

Traditional wealth managers have proved themselves to be scalable and profitable businesses despite the hype caused by robo-advice models, analysts say. Wealth managers have also been shown to be more robust than pure asset managers amid mounting pressure on fund performance and fees. While Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place continue to make the headlines […]

Holding-Hands-Comfort-Embrace-Soothe-Care-700.jpg

Investment bonds and care costs

In the UK the election campaigns run by the various political parties have included statements and debates around long-term care provision, and the cost of care that could be covered by the state. The cost of care has been increasing and the problem around funding for care will continue to grow over the coming years […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Annuity sales drop blamed on ignorance around ageing

Retirees underestimating their life span explains the lack of annuity sales since the pension freedoms, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Research from the body has found people are “systematically misjudging” how long they will live after finishing work. Only 12 per cent of newly-accessed defined contribution pension pots are now used to buy an […]

FSCS refuses to change discount rate for steelworkers

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has decided not increase the level of compensation British Steel Pension Scheme members receive by altering the way it calculates pay outs. The lifeboat fund has been reviewing the discount rate it uses for steelworkers who transferred out of BSPS through the collapsed IFA Active Wealth. The FSCS came under […]

How to give advice that clients will actually follow

Giving financial advice is second nature to IFAs, but making it stick can be trickier. Some clients might leave their meeting with the best of intentions but find that the objectives they set with their adviser start to slip down their list of priorities. Others may find their annual review comes around quicker than they […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. M Timmins 24th January 2019 at 1:25 pm

    for completeness and accuracy; https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/SBIZ/13944850.html

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com