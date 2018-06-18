Money Marketing
Investment heavyweights back financial education programme for teens

Class-Children-Education-School-Teaching-700.jpgThe New Model Business Academy is running a free financial education programme for teenagers that will be delivered by advisers.

NMBA, part of the SimplyBiz Group, is partnering with M&G Investments, Zurich, Vanguard and BMO Global Asset Management to sponsor the programme.

The programme will be delivered by financial advisers who have contacts at schools, colleges, youth groups and other organisations in their area.

NMBA managing director Tom Hegarty says the launch follows the academy’s 2017 findings that 97 per cent of advisers want to be involved in finance education in schools.

He says: “Advisers are perfectly placed to pick up the mantle of delivering this education, given their unique understanding which couples not only the technical aspects of financial advice, but also how to consider one’s circumstances holistically.”

PFS to launch free financial education programme for schools

The initiative is aimed at 16 to 18-year-olds and will include publishing a guide book outlining basic concepts of finance.

Learning areas within the initiative will include taxation, savings, earnings, budgeting and borrowing.

