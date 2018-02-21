Money Marketing
View more on these topics

SimplyBiz eyeing £150m float

By

SimplyBiz Group is considering an initial public offering of £150m on the London Stock Exchange.

According to a Reuters report, the potential float could value the company between £140m and £155m and is expected to raise £30m of new money.

SimplyBiz joint group chief executive Matt Timmins confirms the business has recently appointed Zeus Capital as an adviser and part of its growth strategy is to “regularly reviews its strategic options in terms of financing”.

He adds: “For us, the most important priority continues to be supporting the firms we serve. The group has gone from strength to strength over the last few years with more firms than ever electing to join us and receive compliance and business support.”

It considered a float in 2015 but shelved the idea so it could secure alternative financing.

SimplyBiz joins other advice-related firms eyeing listings.

Platform Transact is due to float  in March and national restricted advice firm Sandringham Financial Planners is considering floating on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange but wants to bolster adviser numbers first.

Recommended

1

Ian McKenna: SimplyBiz’s investment advice system impresses

New Centra system is a powerful tool that can deliver major benefits for members Technology is the adviser’s best friend when it comes to reducing costs, increasing profitability and delivering consistent compliance. The history of technology companies providing solutions that advisers find it easy to work with is chequered, but it is fair to say things are […]

SimplyBiz launches referral service for advisers

SimplyBiz Group has launched a referral service that allows advisers to access a range of third party solutions in estate planning, care fee planning and commercial insurance. The service, called SimplyRefer, has been designed by SimplyBiz Group in partnership with Creative Wealth Management, Pensionhelp, The Children’s ISA, Precise Mortgages, Genius and Just. This follows the launch […]

2

Simon Collins: How to prepare for FCA’s DB transfer investigation

Firms should consider a proactive review of their pension transfer strategy ahead of the regulator’s request for data  The spectre of pension transfer misselling continues to hang over the financial services industry, with the latest news surrounding British Steel Pension Scheme members threatening a fresh backlash against advisers. Firms wishing to advise clients on the […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

SimplyBiz partners with Just on IFA referral service

SimplyBiz is partnering with the Just Group on a referral service that offers advisers access to retirement income planning, equity release advice and care funding solutions. A note sent to advisers seen by Money Marketing shows the proposition is called Hub Referral Solutions. The service is provided by Hub Financial Solutions, which is part of […]

Guide cover

Guide: Johnson Fleming produces auto-enrolment checklist

For a job as big as managing the auto-enrolment changes, it’s important to know what has been completed and what still lies in front of you to give you the reassurance that everything is in hand. Getting the planning and project management right at the outset can help you see the path ahead and ensure everyone knows their roles and responsibilities. To help with this, Johnson Fleming has produced a checklist outlining every step that needs to be taken when preparing for auto-enrolment.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Rachel Vahey

Some Scottish savers must notify HMRC to get extra 1% tax relief

HM Revenue & Customs has published guidance on how new income tax bands in Scotland will affect pension schemes and their members. The note is a response to the Scottish Government’s confirmation it will introduce five income tax bands for 2018/19. Pension savers in Scotland currently receive pension tax relief at their marginal rate but […]

1

Brewin Dolphin advisers’ favoured DFM

Brewin Dolphin has been ranked the preferred DFM in a Money Marketing survey of advisers and paraplanners, well ahead of the next most favoured, Quilter Cheviot. Thirty-three per cent of respondents listed the business as their preferred DFM, followed by 10.2 per cent responding in favour of Quilter Cheviot. LGT Vestra, Brooks Macdonald and Parmenion […]

Chris Gilchrist: Buy now while stocks last

Listed equity is shrinking, reducing opportunities for investors Since early 1998, more equity has been withdrawn than added to the US stockmarket each year, while there has been a vast rise in corporate debt. US companies have shrunk their equity through large-scale buy-backs (about to be given another boost by the Trump administration’s favourable tax […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 21st February 2018 at 3:46 pm

    £150 million? Is it really worth it? What are the adviser costs to the float? Really who would wish to buy in? Ken tried to float it about 3 years ago. Couldn’t they find a potential buyer?

  2. Keith S 21st February 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Float then takeover?

  3. Duncan Jones 21st February 2018 at 4:07 pm

    it would be nice for the members (advisory firms) of Simplbiz to be included in the bonanza! After all they are the backbone of Simplybiz’s current revenue stream! Fairs fair!!

Leave a comment