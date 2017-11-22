Money Marketing

Simple yet sophisticated: the benefits of DFM investing

Nick Georgiadis, Head of DFM at Cazenove Capital, describes the benefits of a discretionary approach to investing — it enables advisers to escape the burden of research, provides a more sophisticated investment solution and, most importantly, helps meet return objectives of clients with the lowest possible risk. He also explains how to overcome the challenges of the current low growth/low inflation environment through a multi-asset approach.

