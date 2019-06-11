Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Simon Collins: Stress-test your business model

By

The FCA is increasing its focus on models across the sector, so take the time to check yours is up to scratch

I have been fortunate to spend some time recently talking to a number of financial planning firms about their business models, future plans, and current and anticipated challenges. Despite obvious uncertainties surrounding Brexit and the economic situation, I have witnessed a general air of confidence in the sector.

A number of firms have virtually reinvented themselves, overhauling internal systems, improving technological capabilities, and investing in people with new skill sets or ideas.

In addition, many have redefined their purpose, whether that be striving to provide a level of service that sets them apart from the pack, or including a focus on community support or involvement with local schools and universities, to improve the younger generation’s knowledge of financial services.

Yet despite these positive enhancements, one area that does not seem to have changed particularly is charging structures.

Yes, some are moving to a fixed fee or hourly fee rate, but many are still working on a percentage of assets under advice basis – both for initial advice, and ongoing planning, review and management.

Of course, firms can set their charging structures how they like, as long as they are meeting expected conduct-of-business regulatory requirements and principles; notably, treating customers fairly, and clear, fair and not misleading communications.

However, we detect an increased level of interest by the FCA in firms’ business models.

The asset management industry will be subject to the value-for-money requirement later this year, and it is highly possible we could see a read-across into other sectors of financial services in due course.

It is also worth reflecting on a number of messages coming from the regulator in relation to business models. At the recent British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, FCA director of general insurance and conduct specialists supervision Karina McTeague shone a light on business models within the insurance sector.

“We expect firms to look forward, by testing the sustainability of their business models and strategies in light of threats and opportunities,” she said.

“Their analysis should include consideration of possible consumer harm arising from:

  • Operational resilience;
  • Fraud;
  • The impact of incentives and rewards on individuals’ behaviours, such as driving inappropriate sales;
  • Budget pressures on critical functions, such as risk, compliance and HR.

“A keystone of any sustainable business model and strategy must be customers’ trust.”

As with many of the speeches from senior members of the FCA, there was a constant reference to the culture of a firm and the potential for customer harm through the behaviour of individuals within it, its business model, or both.

Underpinning the regulator’s focus on culture is the implementation of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime. There are four key areas the FCA will be looking at as it begins to supervise firms once the regime is in place at the end of the year. These are:

  • Purpose: This centres on what the firm is all about, what it stands for, how it makes money and what its attitude towards its customers is;
  • Leadership: This relates to the quality of those individuals running the business, the messages they provide to staff, and the examples and standards they set and expect to be judged against;
  • People: This refers to how competent people are throughout the firm, how they are remunerated and what behaviours they display;
  • Governance: This focuses on how the firm operates; the structures and frameworks it creates to ensure appropriate accountability and transparency.

It is refreshing to see some of the initiatives that have been undertaken by firms and the passion individuals within them have for the further professionalisation of the financial services industry.

A number of these individuals are driven by creating a strong legacy for future generations of advisers and making a difference to their clients.

Taking some time out to scrutinise a business model – how it makes money, incentivises staff and adds value to clients – would be well spent, notwithstanding the FCA’s increasing focus.

Simon Collins is managing director, regulatory, at Eversheds Sutherland

Recommended

Quilter Cheviot poaches three more managers from Brooks Macdonald

Discretionary fund manager Quilter Cheviot has further boosted its headcount with a raft of new hires from rival investment manager Brooks Macdonald. The appointments follow four others last month including London-based former Brooks Macdonald staffer, Richard Wayne-Wynne. Former Brooks Macdonald investment manager Jennifer Innes will now join Quilter Cheviot’s Edinburgh office where she will focus […]

Competition watchdog probes payday lender merger

The Competition and Markets Authority is to conduct an inquiry into whether a potential merger between sub-prime credit providers Provident Financial and Non-Standard Finance would lead to a less competitive marketplace. In an announcement today, the CMA says it is considering whether or not the merger would result in a “substantial lessening of competition” for […]

Webconference: Does a new prime minister change the Brexit outlook?

Following the outcome of the European elections, Karen Ward, Chief Market Strategist for EMEA, will update us on her latest thoughts regarding Brexit and the impact on UK markets. She will consider whether a new prime minister or the prospect of a general election changes the outlook.

Jason Butler: Ensure you live up to clients’ expectations

All advice firms are in the relationship-building business. How you and your clients regard each other will influence whether they follow your advice, remain with you for the long term and refer others to you. You might think all your client relationships are as strong as they can be. But if you have just one […]

Thumbnail

Case study: administration — managing group life schemes

Our client leads the global market in high-tech electronics manufacturing and digital media. The trustees of the company’s final salary pension scheme insure death-in-service lump sum and dependants’ pension death benefits for active employees, as well as dependants’ pension benefits for deferred members (those who have left service).

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Legal-and-General-LG-700.png

L&G launches rental protection product with Mortgage Advice Bureau

Legal & General has announced the completion of a rental protection plan pilot, carried out in conjunction with Mortgage Advice Bureau. According to the firm, it is the first major protection provider to develop a protection product specifically for the private rented sector. The plan offers the choice of three products: ‘rental income protection benefit’, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com