Signs of an M&A Boom?

Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, Neptune

After a quiet year for M&A in 2016, UK equities have been bolstered by increased deal activity year-to-date. Neptune’s Mark Martin explains why he believes M&A could continue to drive the outperformance of small and mid-caps in the coming months.

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. The content of this article is formed from Neptune’s views and we do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Watch Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities fund, discuss the political and economic factors driving European equities today. With potentially tighter monetary policy on the horizon and record valuations for defensive stocks, Rob believes that there is an asymmetric opportunity to the upside for value strategies. In the video, Rob discusses: The impact […]

