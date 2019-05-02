Former PFS president to leave his role as managing director of Simply Biz arm

David Ingram

David Ingram is leaving his role of managing director of SIFA, which provides support to financial adviser firms that are working or looking to work with law firms, at the end of May.

SIFA, that stands for Solicitors for Independent Financial Advice, is part of the SimplyBiz Group.

Ingram has over 20 years of experience in financial services, including the role of president of the Personal Finance Society. Ingram is also one of the original founders of compliance firm Threesixty.

SimplyBiz Group joint chief executive Neil Stevens says: “David was appointed as managing director of SIFA with the primary purpose of evolving the compliance offering and developing wider services to support more sophisticated adviser firms. I would like to thank David for his contribution over the past three years.”

The company also announced promotion of David Seager for a newly created managing director of SIFA Professional. SIFA Professional is an arm SIFA which specialises in helping advisers build professional connections with solicitors. Seager was part of the team that launched SIFA Professional in 2009, and was previously development director of SIFA.

Stevens says: “Dave is passionate about SIFA’s ethos of efficiently delivering high-quality and practical services to advisers. SIFA Professional focuses is on the outcomes firms can achieve and in helping advisers capture the enormous benefits that come from effective professional connections with law firms.

“I believe that he, and the very experienced SIFA team he will now lead, can be a real force in helping advisers unlock benefits and grow their business.”

Seager adds: “As part of the original team that launched the SIFA Professional proposition, I am very proud to have seen the growth in both its membership and reputation. I am very excited to be taking SIFA Professional forward within both The SimplyBiz Group and the wider adviser market, in 2019 and beyond.”