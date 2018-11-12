Money Marketing
View more on these topics

L&G and Schroders lead in new City mental health network

By

support service providersTwo dozen City firms including Shroders and Legal and General have endorsed a network to help young professionals combat the stigma of mental health.

The ‘”Thriving from the Start” initiative, launched today, will be run by people in their early careers and aims to create a supportive community for recent joiners to companies in the City.

It has been started by The City Mental Health Alliance, a not for profit organisation that represents 24 leading financial services firms including Schroders, L&G, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and the Bank of England.

The alliance aims to eradicate the stigma of mental health in the workplace, improve mental health literacy and identify practical steps that businesses can take to create healthy workplaces where employees flourish.

Recent research from the CMHA on the mental health of students and graduates hoping to work within financial services revealed that 69 per cent described themselves as having experienced rare to severe mental health issues.

Sixty two per cent of them said they were worried about the impact of a new job on their mental health while 74 per cent of students and graduates are concerned about meeting the expectations of new employers.

Other CMHA members include law firm Allen & Overy, BNY Mellon and the FCA.

It was founded, and is led by, senior leaders from City businesses, and is closely supported by Mental Health First Aid England and Mind.

Bupa corporate director and leader of the leader of the CMHA graduate mental health programme Patrick Watt says: “We believe that this new mental health network will provide people in their early careers with a safe space to discuss mental health openly, in a supportive environment.

“For many people, support from peers can be as helpful as support from professionals. The network will also help to signpost people to the support they need, if they are experiencing poor mental health.”

Recommended

Time to end stigma on mental health for income protection plans

People have historically been reluctant to discuss mental health problems, given the stigma associated with them. But as we head towards Mental Health Awareness Week – the Mental Health Foundation’s annual campaign to promote awareness of mental wellbeing taking place on 16-22 May – attitudes are changing. In February, the Government responded to the recommendations […]

Case Study: The merits of ill-health early retirement

The Issue – Mrs Jones, aged 49, has been seriously unwell for a couple of years now, and has not worked for the last three years. She has a preserved money purchase pension pot of £600,000, and wants to consider her options in terms of potentially accessing these funds and the possible taxation implications. Solutions […]

The FCA’s five fixes for retirement information

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has started to change the way that people will be told about their pension options. In a recent market study paper, they lay out their final proposals on the information that should be delivered to people approaching retirement and how it should look and feel. During 2015, there will be […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA probes ongoing DB transfer advice and costs

The FCA has sent a data request to IFAs asking for the number of clients who have transferred out of a final salary scheme and continue to receive advice. Money Marketing has seen a list of questions the FCA sent to IFAs today as part of its ongoing work into defined benefit transfers. IFAs have […]

Beaufort Financial and paralegal launch advice firm

Advice partnership Beaufort Financial has formed a new advice firm in a joint venture with Worcestershire paralegal, Wills and Legal Services. The new firm, WLS Financial Services, will provide whole-of-market advice. WLS is now  looking to recruit a team of advisers to work alongside Wills and Legal’s 25 paralegals. Former Stirling House Financial Services executive […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com