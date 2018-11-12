L&G and Schroders lead in new City mental health network

Two dozen City firms including Shroders and Legal and General have endorsed a network to help young professionals combat the stigma of mental health.

The ‘”Thriving from the Start” initiative, launched today, will be run by people in their early careers and aims to create a supportive community for recent joiners to companies in the City.

It has been started by The City Mental Health Alliance, a not for profit organisation that represents 24 leading financial services firms including Schroders, L&G, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and the Bank of England.

The alliance aims to eradicate the stigma of mental health in the workplace, improve mental health literacy and identify practical steps that businesses can take to create healthy workplaces where employees flourish.

Recent research from the CMHA on the mental health of students and graduates hoping to work within financial services revealed that 69 per cent described themselves as having experienced rare to severe mental health issues.

Sixty two per cent of them said they were worried about the impact of a new job on their mental health while 74 per cent of students and graduates are concerned about meeting the expectations of new employers.

Other CMHA members include law firm Allen & Overy, BNY Mellon and the FCA.

It was founded, and is led by, senior leaders from City businesses, and is closely supported by Mental Health First Aid England and Mind.

Bupa corporate director and leader of the leader of the CMHA graduate mental health programme Patrick Watt says: “We believe that this new mental health network will provide people in their early careers with a safe space to discuss mental health openly, in a supportive environment.

“For many people, support from peers can be as helpful as support from professionals. The network will also help to signpost people to the support they need, if they are experiencing poor mental health.”