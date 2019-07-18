Money Marketing
Show me the money: The Wellesley Grove Journal

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Show me the money!

When this WGJ correspondent was a little ’un they used to ask adults why the production of more money couldn’t solve all the world’s financial problems.

Despite being shot down, WGJ knew there was some merit to the simplicity of the notion and can announce that the idea for a new “parallel” currency has in fact taken flight in Italy. In a strange move that reminds us all of Greece’s similar idea during its sovereign-debt crisis, mini-BOTS (Buoni Ordinari del Tesoro) have reared their heads.

Originally created by Eurosceptics as a replacement for the euro, mini-BOTS would apparently be used by the Italian government to settle its bills with commercial suppliers. Recipients could then use them to pay taxes. The mini-BOTS will apparently take the form of low-denomination bills of up to €500 (£448) that bear no interest.

Though sceptical, WGJ will be waiting with interest to see if the idea garners a strong following.

Finance football face-off 

Staff from rival companies Royal London and Novia Financial have taken to the football pitch to participate in a charity match, which resulted in more than £160 being raised for the Bath Cancer Unit Support Group.

The charity provides equipment for cancer patients at The Royal United Hospital in Bath.

WGJ has heard the match report and that the final score was eight-nil to the strong side fielded by Royal London, but knows that the talent taking part on the field is hardly the focal point of the day.

As firms are usually best at pitching their talents head to head in the business arena, the match received plenty of support from colleagues of the friendly rivals in the arena of the sporting type.

The BCUSG is looking to raise a total of £369,822 to fund an out-of-hours helpline for chemotherapy outpatients, and WGJ wishes them all the best in their fundraising endeavours!

Out of context

Cartoon

‘I may have caused deep and permanent psychological damage’

Yellowtail Financial Planning’s Dennis Hall on entering the office in shorts

‘I imagine the women would become unbearable morons too…’

Informed Choice Independent Financial Planning’s Martin Bamford
wonders what the world would be like if female footballers earned the
same as their male counterparts

‘Excellent hook-up with the inestimable Kim North’

Ian Harrison Marketing’s Ian Harrison reflects on a business meeting with Technology & Technical’s Kim North

Separated at birth

 

British actress Emilia Fox

Morgan Stanley chief US economist Ellen Zentner 

