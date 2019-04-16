Money Marketing
FCA warns firms again how ‘seriously’ it takes misleading advertisements

The FCA has written again to regulated firms about “how seriously” it treats misleading promotion of unauthorized retail investments. In a Dear CEO letter from yesterday, the FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said that despite FCA’s letter from 9 January, the regulator has identified a number of examples “where it appears the due diligence carried […]

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: The tech provider shaking up the protection space

In the seven years since technology provider iPipeline acquired the Assureweb business, the company has made huge advances in what is offered to advisers via its portal, as well as a number of other significant acquisitions. In January last year, it bought TCP Life Systems, the company that now provides the life insurance administration for […]
How does your charging structure compare to peers?

A look at real-life average minimum charges provides a helpful guide as to whether advisers should re-evaluate their fee structures Working out a robust charging structure for an advice firm is tricky, particularly as there is no prescribed methodology. However, there should be a logical process to it. The number one question to bear in […]

Seeking value in UK equity markets

UK equity investment specialists Martin Cholwill, Richard Marwood and Henry Lowson focus on value in this short video with Lawrence Gosling, Editor of Investment Week. They share their thoughts on how they seek value for investors within UK equity markets, with particular consideration for the role of mergers and acquisitions. Past performance is not a […]

The savvy reasons behind platform’s new Netflix-style price model

On Monday, Interactive Investor announced a change to its charging structure to adopt Netflix-style pricing. It talked about having an “easy, modern price structure” just like the streaming service. It said that’s what its research told it customers wanted. Perhaps they do. Don’t get me wrong, I like II’s flat and transactional fee structure. You […]

Sanlam UK acquires Newcastle IFA

Wealth management and investment firm Sanlam UK has acquired Newcastle-based planning and employee benefits firm Blackett Walker Limited. The North Tyneside business has five advisers and a client base of 1,000. Both support staff and advisers will be retained as part of the acquisition of the firm, which specialises in advising medical professionals. Sanlam UK […]

