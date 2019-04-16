The FCA has written again to regulated firms about “how seriously” it treats misleading promotion of unauthorized retail investments. In a Dear CEO letter from yesterday, the FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said that despite FCA’s letter from 9 January, the regulator has identified a number of examples “where it appears the due diligence carried […]
A current theme among the financial planning community is that firms need to engage with the children of their clients. It is the sort of idea that is easy to support, but does it really make sense? For years, most advisers have focused on the baby boomer generation. When I once suggested this was short-sighted […]
In the seven years since technology provider iPipeline acquired the Assureweb business, the company has made huge advances in what is offered to advisers via its portal, as well as a number of other significant acquisitions. In January last year, it bought TCP Life Systems, the company that now provides the life insurance administration for […]
A look at real-life average minimum charges provides a helpful guide as to whether advisers should re-evaluate their fee structures Working out a robust charging structure for an advice firm is tricky, particularly as there is no prescribed methodology. However, there should be a logical process to it. The number one question to bear in […]
UK equity investment specialists Martin Cholwill, Richard Marwood and Henry Lowson focus on value in this short video with Lawrence Gosling, Editor of Investment Week. They share their thoughts on how they seek value for investors within UK equity markets, with particular consideration for the role of mergers and acquisitions. Past performance is not a […]
MortgageGym is set to launch an open banking service in the summer. The technology will assist mortgage applicants in skipping all paper-based background checks, and ensure potential borrowers only receive information on mortgage deals they can afford, according to the firm. The company, which is a regulated robo-adviser, adds that it will be the first […]
On Monday, Interactive Investor announced a change to its charging structure to adopt Netflix-style pricing. It talked about having an “easy, modern price structure” just like the streaming service. It said that’s what its research told it customers wanted. Perhaps they do. Don’t get me wrong, I like II’s flat and transactional fee structure. You […]
Wealth management and investment firm Sanlam UK has acquired Newcastle-based planning and employee benefits firm Blackett Walker Limited. The North Tyneside business has five advisers and a client base of 1,000. Both support staff and advisers will be retained as part of the acquisition of the firm, which specialises in advising medical professionals. Sanlam UK […]