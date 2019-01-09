Should financial advisers be degree qualified?

The RDR set in motion a key trend in financial planning, with qualifications now seen as a necessary part of proving advisers are up to the job.
Many say upping the exam burden as part of the shift to professionalism has been partly responsible for a fall in the number of advisers in the UK.
RDR raised the bar for professional advisers not just through the abolition of commission and greater transparency, but also a move to QCF Level 4 as the educational standard.
Some advisers say this focus on qualifications has pushed experienced advisers to leave the market, as well as put off potential new ones entering.
Australia is now taking professionalisation a step further with the obligation for all new chartered financial planners to get a degree-equivalent qualification, while existing advisers will need to get the equivalent of a graduate diploma.
This change stems from the work of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry that has unearthed major scandals involving advisers.
However, former Australian assistant treasurer Nick Sherry tells Money Marketing he is sceptical degrees or reams of qualifications necessarily improve the quality of advice, since better educated advisers are not automatically more ethical towards clients.
So should the UK emulate Australia, and what would the effects be if it did? The different answers advisers gave to Money Marketing reveal underlying beliefs about what makes a good adviser in the first place and how this is translated across the profession more broadly.
Embracing professionalism
Plutus Wealth Management chartered financial planner Ruban Sanmuganathan says if the profession could start from scratch, all advisers should have a university degree so they were educated to the same standard.
But he acknowledges advisers do not live in an ideal world and one of the problems that has existed since RDR is the generational gap between advisers who have qualifications and those who have experience.
He says this gap is evident when looking across younger advisers, who have probably adapted better to the professionalism, and older advisers, who have found it harder to keep up.
To close the gap Sanmuganathan proposes a softer version of the Australian model through the introduction of a mandatory exam to be taken on a regular basis.
That exam would be taken every three to five years by advisers who would have a grace period if they did not pass.
Sanmuganathan says the purpose of the exam would be to ensure the same level of technical knowledge across advisers and encourage a more holistic understanding of financial planning.
He argues current exams are too modular and the most successful financial plans are those which recognise the interdependence of a client’s assets.
Sanmuganathan adds a mandatory exam would not only break down these exam barriers but also improve the quality of advice and cut the amount of levy paid to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
He also says it would bolster continuing professional development, which he argues is vague and open to manipulation.
While there might be push back against a mandatory exam, and it would be expensive for the regulator to implement, Sanmuganathan believes the benefits would be worth it in the long run.
Others such as Nexus Independent Financial Advisers managing director Kerry Nelson disagree, saying extra exams would simply push more advisers out of the market.
She says the majority of advisers have largely embraced professionalism and are increasing their level of knowledge and qualifications all the time.
Nelson argues there is a degree of confusion among advisers and consumers about which examination bodies issue the most reliable qualifications, so introducing a universally recognised body responsible for all qualifications would be preferable to forcing a new exam level on the market.
The introduction of another mandatory exam alongside all of the ones advisers already take would only discourage the veterans companies should be striving to retain to stay in the industry, she says.
Nelson believes it should not be for the regulators or industry bodies, but companies themselves, that ensure advisers have the right mixture of experience and technical nous, as well as encouraging ongoing learning and mentoring to keep older advisers interested and give a helping hand to younger advisers.
Continuous professional development has evolved and is a far more rigorous process than a decade ago, she adds.
Adviser view
Mowatt Financial Planning director Will Mowatt
We as a profession have to think about the big picture and for me this is recruitment as demographics show we need to get young blood into advice firms
Trying to recruit can be done in one of two ways: either through an apprenticeship or degree.
The apprenticeship is appealing as someone starts as a financial administrator, becomes a paraplanner and finally a financial adviser.
At the end of the day financial advice is a practical skill and the way an individual learns will vary but the main thing is a consistent level of qualification.
Specialists vs generalists
Striking a balance between qualifications and experience is clearly one of the tightropes that has to be walked by advisers, industry bodies and the FCA alike.
But the relationship between specialist and general knowledge at both the individual and broader professional level needs to be considered as well.
Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards says financial advice sought by the majority of consumers is not complex and most advisers try to give a service that is straightforward.
He adds enhanced technical knowledge is already expected for more complex financial planning areas and clients can be referred to specialists when needed.
This division of labour between generalists and specialists works for many firms and widens the range of advice available to the general public.
Richards says mandating a further increase of qualification requirements would have an impact on both the cost and availability of advice.
He argues it would widen the advice gap the Financial Advice Market Review was introduced by government to address.
He also says people from all educational backgrounds have become outstanding financial advisers without obtaining a degree once they have gone through the right qualifications and training.
Aside from the current defined benefit transfer challenges there is clear evidence the advice sector is already driving its own qualification standards and that could reduce the need for further regulatory intervention.
Richards points out there are over 6,500 PFS members at chartered financial planning level and the same number hold advanced qualifications above the minimum diploma standard.
Wingate Financial Planning director of Alistair Cunningham is fan of specialists with in-depth knowledge about what they advise and says it is important they are not pushed out of the market.
Furthermore, a degree and qualifications do not necessarily develop soft skills, while years of experience and face-to-face interactions with clients does.
Society of Later Life Advisers joint chairwoman Jane Finnerty says she sees many advisers educated to degree level or above, but they might be uncertain about their soft skills so her organisation can help them develop in specific areas to meet the needs of older clients better.
Lessons from Australia
Given the continuing debate in the UK, it is useful to head back to Australia again where consultant Calvert Duffy says the question of how advisers are educated and gain knowledge cannot be separated from how the general public views them.
This is because advisers are most effective and valuable when the population at large is financially literate and engaged with the subject matter.
Duffy says the cost of educating the public a little better on financial matters costs far less than clearing up any later problems through messy court hearings or heavy-handed legislation down the line.
This view appears to be borne out by the experience of steelworkers in Port Talbot in the context of the British Steel Pension Scheme or scam victims of unregulated investments.
A better educated public combined with a greater presence of more credentialed advisers could be a solution to these scandals that can tarnish the profession.
But it is worth remembering former Australian assistant treasurer Sherry’s warning that educating financial advisers better does not automatically translate into more ethical behaviour.
That observation about ethics has to be kept in mind as the sector will likely continue to become more professional as the years go by.
Expert view
Degree education is not everything
To my knowledge this subject has been talked about on and off since 1999, and we have come a long way since then.
The emphasis should be placed not only on knowledge but also on the skills to apply it to ensure the best quality of advice is given to the public.
We should remember that everyone has different advice needs and care should be taken to ensure that those who are in most need of advice are not disadvantaged.
We should look at what is happening in other countries such as Australia and learn the lessons from there first.
Degree level education would increase the quality of advice for those who need help with complex situations.
But it would also increase the cost of advice for everyone and have little impact on clients with simpler needs.
I do not think a university-achieved degree should be compulsory as it could increase costs for planning and wealth management firms.
We need to identify exactly what knowledge and skills gaps there are for more complex advice and then develop core university modules to help plug them.
Jacqueline Lockie is CISI head of financial planning
Learning to pass exams of any sort has never made the participant excellent in a particular field.
As someone who has recently spent a lot of time studying and learning the differences between the UK and Australia, I feel I am probably more qualified than most to comment.
Australia’s problems stem not from a lack of knowledge, but from the fact that many Aussie advisers are product salesmen, many of whom appear to have similar issues to many UK adviser did 10-15 years ago.
Australia may be ahead of the UK in some areas, particularly qualifications and disclosure, but in some areas, such as real financial planning it’s anything up to a decade, possibly more behind us.
Fundamentally it’s not the qualifications or education that’s the problems either in Australia or the UK, it’s that many advisers simply do not seem to grasp the simple concept that and advisers job is to tell the client what they need to hear, which may well not be what that client wants to hear.
Many also fall a long way short of being able to actually “plan” anything for a client, simply because people that are good at getting people to “sign up” are usually not very good at technical things and certainly not good at working things out.
There are solutions to the problems, but none of them involve studying for more exams that teach them nothing about what they are doing wrong.
It’s not just about exams – communication is a major part of an adviser’s requirement.
However many exams you have if you can’t communicate it efficiently to a client you are not a ‘good adviser’.
A Chartered and Certified FP.
As was stated, having a degree does not mean that you can deal with peoples problems/issues better and experience in helping people makes it more likely that you would be able to understand what people need and therefore work out an appropriate solution as opposed to theory.
“Many say upping the exam burden as part of the shift to professionalism has been partly responsible for a fall in the number of advisers in the UK.”
I don’t know of anybody who thinks otherwise.
Scandals normally stem from dishonesty, not lack of knowledge. So the end result will be more highly educated dishonest people whilst at the same time, like the RDR experiment, throwing out thousands of competent advisers.
Unless grandfathering is allowed, this time.
Most professions (lawyers, accountants, surveyors etc), generally have an inhouse training scheme from internship up to the relevant chartered status. Our profession needs to move away from the, here’s a book, go read and then take an exam, attitude and implement professional inhouse training schemes.
At 57, I would love to achieve Chartered status, but would like a structured training programme integrated into my normal daily work activities.
“….if the profession could start from scratch, all advisers should have a university degree so they were educated to the same standard.”
An interesting perspective, but one that will inevitably promote greater elitism at a time when more than 10 million people are missing out on advice.
It`s also hard to reconcile with the growing practice of the big four accountants to train recruits to their required standard straight from school.
I’m in favour of knowledge but if you raise the bar too high you will see the select few advising the rich while the mainstream advisers reduce in numbers over time. If the advisory industry cannot provide advice to the masses it will be seen as not fit for purpose by the FCA and eventually replaced with a lesser scripted service from banks or basic online robots. The way to reduce poor advice/fraud is to have a more effective regulator that requires details of the recommendations made and can then target advisers making high risk recommendations. A high risk investment permission category could filter out the advisers putting client money in storage pods or Brazilian rain forests! It’s not rocket science.
Precisely! Why do people always reach for the sledgehammer when there are nuts to crack.
Totally agree, all that is required surely is competent, consistant oversight and regulation from the FCA.
It’s the combination of knowledge, qualifications, skill and experience that generally makes for an excellent participant in a particular field. Exams (the study as much as the passing) are an important part of the mix